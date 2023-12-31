UNF students: Florida is second behind California in deaths from silent killer of fentanyl

In the shadowy corners of the opioid epidemic, a silent killer looms large, threatening the very fabric of our communities. Fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, has become a harrowing menace, its deadly touch spreading like wildfire. More than 70,000 Americans a year are dying from fentanyl, including 6,000 Floridians, 1 in 10 of whom are in Duval County.

Florida ranks second behind only California. As members of those most affected — Gen Z — we demand an urgent campaign to save the next generation.

Our political science class intensely studied the fentanyl crisis this fall and developed recommendations for bolder policies, which we presented to a broad range of officials in Washington, D.C. Our recommendations consisted of three policy areas: domestic policies reducing risks at home; strengthening bilateral efforts with Mexico, India and China; and stronger multilateral, international efforts to combat this growing crisis,.

While the Joe Biden administration has worked toward harm reduction programs for the fentanyl crisis, more must be done to save lives. The country should follow Duval County’s lead in providing free naloxone and fentanyl test strips for those at risk. It is also time to legalize these lifesaving fentanyl test strips, which are still illegal in six states: Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Montana and Texas.

In addition, all states that have not yet done so, including Florida, should ensure Medicaid covers comprehensive addiction treatment.

We also propose launching a nationwide social media initiative known as American Celebrities Now Educating that would engage celebrities, such as Robert Downey Jr. or Pete Davidson, who might reach those most at risk, Gen Z and the younger Gen Alpha.

Additionally, this would leverage successful campaigns of Rihanna’s Fenty cosmetic brand and Starbucks to launch #VentiNotFenti, #NotMyFenty or #fentyromanempire, for example, to better engage the population most at risk. Similarly, the administration should shift from ineffective educational programs like D.A.R.E. (begun in 1983) to those that speak more to our generations, like “Keepin’ it REAL.”

These demand-reducing measures must be accompanied by supply-reducing measures, such as funding and deploying ion mobility spectrometry scanners. These devices, which can detect the presence of precursors, would be used by the U.S. Postal Service, a key means of trafficking fentanyl and fentanyl precursors.

Additionally, 90% of fentanyl seizures occur at the legal ports of entry, 86% of which are transported by American citizens through our Southern border with Mexico. To stem this transport, the U.S. should increase funding and usage of multi-energy portal scanners. These have already been proven to be effective in Texas; they would be especially useful in California and Arizona, which account for most fentanyl seizures.

This comprehensive strategy aims to reduce overdoses, enhance access to lifesaving resources and prioritize support for those struggling with substance abuse.

In shaping an effective international policy targeting fentanyl's source countries, it is fundamental to refocus the approaches toward Mexico, China and India. Regarding Mexico, the U.S. should seek a less militaristic approach to fentanyl-producing cartels and bolster programs that are led by civilians.

For example, urge Mexico to restore civilian control of its National Guard and partner on more anti-narcotic programs.

While the recent meeting between Chinese President Xi and President Biden at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit shows promise for future cooperation in the fentanyl crisis, more must be done. China still manufactures 90% of fentanyl’s chemical precursors, a sign of the larger issue of poor regulation of China’s pharmaceutical industry.

The administration should implement policies that incentivize relocating this segment of the pharmaceutical industry to North America.

As China reduces its role in the fentanyl supply chain, production is likely to shift to India. To incentivize their cooperation, the administration should restore India’s participation in the Generalized System of Preferences. This would allow the U.S. and India to trade more effectively, allowing for a more efficient partnership in cracking down on our respective pharmaceutical industries.

To highlight the crisis and ensure better collaboration, the U.S. should host a fentanyl summit with Canada, China, India and Mexico to launch the effort to create a global framework for the regulation of precursor chemicals. Additionally, it should establish a global tracing system for fentanyl and its precursors through a universal government-led tracking database.

The urgency to address the fentanyl crisis is not just a call to protect our citizens and secure our nation; it is a mandate to preserve the very essence of our communities. By taking decisive action, the U.S. will be bolder and more innovative in the nationwide fight against fentanyl. Let us unite against this silent killer, fortifying our communities and ensuring a brighter, safer future for all.

The UNF Real World Policy class visited Washington, D.C., Nov. 15-17, where students presented their recommendations to officials from multiple federal agencies, embassies and state congressional leaders.

