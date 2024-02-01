Unfair landlord? Neglected property? Here are some tips for renting in Modesto

California’s housing shortage has limited renters’ options, further exposing them to unfair landlords and substandard living conditions. According to the city of Modesto’s Rental Housing Safety Program, about 46% of the 192 units inspected since the program’s launch in September have had violations. About 12% of those violations have since been resolved.

“Because there’s not a lot of housing opportunities, we’re seeing individuals and households living in substandard housing,” said Jessica Hill, the city’s director of community and economic development.

Michelle Tapia works at the nonprofit Project Sentinel in Modesto, which provides education and counseling to community members about fair housing laws. She said about 80% of its clients are either low or extremely low income.

For those grappling with poor housing conditions, understanding how to navigate the situation is crucial. Here are some general rules to help guide you.

How to request a property inspection in Modesto

If your Modesto landlord is unresponsive or fails to meet safety standards, you have the option to file a complaint through the Rental Safety Program. To initiate an inspection, you can submit a request through the GoModesto! app.

While the complaint can be submitted anonymously, an address for the property must be provided.

If habitability issues are identified, and the unit is deemed noncompliant by code enforcement, landlords may be fined and are obligated to provide tenants with relocation compensation equivalent to one month’s rent. Alternatively, landlords may choose to waive the last month’s rent as an alternative to providing relocation payment.

How much can your landlord increase the rent?

The Tenant Protection Act in California imposes limits on rent increases for most tenants. Within a 12-month period, landlords are prohibited from raising rent by more than 10% total, or 5% plus the percentage change in the cost of living, whichever is lower.

If your landlord increases your rent, visit the legal clinic at the Senior Advocacy Network to determine the legality of the raise. If it is deemed unlawful, the clinic can guide you through the process with the assistance of an attorney.

For those who don’t want to take legal action, Hannah Brady, executive director of the Senior Advocacy Network, suggests making a long-term plan to leave the property and find alternative housing.

Being wrongfully evicted? What not to do

If you receive an eviction notice you believe is unjust, avoid an immediate move, Brady said. If you dispute the reasons for eviction, consider discussing the details with either your landlord or a legal professional.

“It’s harder to do a wrongful eviction proceeding after than to fight the wrongful conviction in the first place,” said Brady.

It’s important to note that only the sheriff, with a court order, has the authority to remove you from your home, she said.

Landlords are obligated to provide a valid reason for eviction or termination of tenancy. For guidance on tenant or landlord rights and responsibilities in handling intricate housing matters, Project Sentinel is available to inform you about options, aid in issue resolution and maintain confidentiality. Though Project Sentinel does not provide legal advice, it offers general information to help you make informed decisions.

For those seeking legal advice about housing-related matters, Senior Advocacy Network Senior Law Project offers sessions with attorneys at no cost.

HomeShare matches providers with room seekers

The Senior Advocacy Network also offers the HomeShare program, which matches people who have a room to rent with those in need of a room. It does so based on “shared interests, lifestyles and needs.”

While HomeShare is open to all ages, priority is given to seniors.

Brady said it’s not for everyone — but it’s a viable option for some. “Sometimes it’s an intermediary solution while you’re on a waitlist to get somewhere instead of staying in a shelter,” Brady said. “Housing is so personal and there’s just not enough of it.”

You also have the option to apply for a housing choice voucher, a federal program designed to help very low-income families, the elderly, and individuals with disabilities find affordable, safe housing in the private market. Participants are not restricted to subsidized housing projects and can choose any housing that meets program requirements.

Eligibility for Section 8 assistance is determined by income guidelines established by the federal government. Currently, the maximum income eligibility is set at 50% of the median income for Stanislaus County, varying based on the number of family members in a household.

