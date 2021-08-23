In farewell to New Yorkers, Cuomo says it's 'unfair' he had to resign

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Allen
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jonathan Allen

NEW YORK (Reuters) - In his final public remarks as governor of New York on Monday, Andrew Cuomo complained about what he called the unfairness of the state investigation that concluded he sexually harassed women who worked for him.

After two women went public with accounts of harassment, Cuomo referred the complaints in March to New York Attorney General Letitia James, as required by law, who appointed two outside lawyers to investigate. Lawmakers in the New York Assembly began an impeachment investigation.

The damning report released on Aug. 3 by James, a fellow Democrat, was the beginning of the end of Cuomo's decade as governor, a tenure long marked by a bruising, pugnacious approach to dealmaking that left him bereft of allies.

"You know me: I am a fighter, and my instinct is to fight this, because it is unfair and unjust in my mind," Cuomo said in pre-recorded remarks aired at noon on Monday. But he had decided not to, he said, because "prolonging this situation could only cause governmental paralysis."

Cuomo leaves office at 11:59 p.m., whereupon Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, another Democrat, takes over, becoming the first woman to run New York.

Hochul, 62, is due to be sworn in at the State Capitol in Albany at 12:01 a.m., and has promised a change in style, saying no one would ever accuse her, as the attorney general did Cuomo, of creating "a toxic work environment."

For years, Cuomo, 63, had dreamed of besting the record of his late father, Mario Cuomo, who completed three consecutive four-year terms as New York's governor. He had raised millions to seek a fourth term in next year's election. What he will do instead is unclear.

His most senior aide, Melissa DeRosa, said in a statement that Cuomo would spend his newfound leisure time with his family and that he "has a lot of fishing to catch up on."

Cuomo has "no interest in running for office again," she said.

There are still ongoing investigations. James is investigating whether Cuomo improperly used state resources to secure then-scarce coronavirus tests for family members and wealthy friends and to write a book last year about the COVID-19 crisis in New York. Cuomo received a $5.1 million advance as his daily briefings on the pandemic became popular nationally, but his publisher has since said it will no longer promote the book.

Although they no longer plan to impeach Cuomo now that he is leaving office, lawmakers in the state Assembly said they would still publish a report once they conclude their investigation.

The lawmakers have also investigated why the Cuomo administration withheld data showing the true extent of nursing home deaths from COVID-19, a matter also being examined by federal prosecutors.

At least five state prosecutors have requested information from James, whose report concluded that Cuomo broke federal and state laws by kissing, groping or making unwelcome sexual remarks to at least 11 women, and by retaliating against at least one woman who complained by leaking her private records to the press.

Cuomo has at times expressed regret for making young women uncomfortable, attributing it to a generational difference and to an affectionate Italian-American upbringing. But he has denied criminal wrongdoing, and his aides and private attorney have sought to paint at least some of the women as untrustworthy.

In his 15-minute address, Cuomo said some of his proudest moments included signing same-sex marriage and a $15 minimum wage into law.

"We didn't get everything done that we wanted, or even everything we should have done, and we didn't always get it quite right," he said. "But I want you to know, from the bottom of my heart, and every day, I worked my hardest."

(Reporting by Jonathan Allen in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler and Jonathan Oatis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cuomo gives farewell hours before leaving office

    Andrew Cuomo gave his farewell address to New Yorkers just hours before his decade as governor comes to an end. Cuomo is scheduled to relinquish his tight grip on government to Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul in a midnight power transfer. (August 23)

  • Andrew Cuomo in Online Doghouse After Exiting NY Governor’s Mansion Without His Dog Captain

    Outgoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo exited the governor’s mansion last week, but according to a report, he didn’t take his dog with him. Media and political figures expressed their outrage online. According to the Albany Times Union, Cuomo — who agreed to resign after New York Attorney General Letitia James said her office concluded he sexually harassed almost a dozen women — has been staying with a sister instead of his residence in the capital and recently started asking staffers if they wante

  • As Cuomo exits, he takes last swipe at harassment probe

    Andrew Cuomo defended his record over a decade as New York's governor and portrayed himself as the victim of a “media frenzy” Monday as he prepared for a midnight power transfer that will make Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul the state's first female governor. Cuomo, a Democrat, was set to end his term at 11:59 p.m., just under two weeks after he announced he would resign rather than face a likely impeachment battle over sexual harassment allegations. In a pre-recorded farewell address released at noon, Cuomo boasted of making government effective in his years in office, cited his work battling the COVID-19 pandemic and struck a defiant tone on the harassment allegations.

  • Infowars host in custody to face charges in Jan. 6 riot

    The host of a program for the right-wing website Infowars, Owen Shroyer, is in custody after being charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, officials said Monday. Shroyer, who hosts “The War Room With Owen Shroyer” for the website operated by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, said on air Friday that he had to turn himself in to authorities Monday morning to face misdemeanor charges stemming from Jan. 6. Shroyer said in a video posted Sunday that he is "obviously completely innocent of the charges."

  • Andrew Cuomo Says ‘The Truth Is Ultimately Always Revealed’ in Farewell Address (Video)

    In his final address on Monday, outgoing New York governor Andrew Cuomo said “the truth is ultimately always revealed.” Cuomo will leave office at 11:59 p.m. ET Monday night, two weeks after announcing his plans to abdicate his role. Earlier this month, state Attorney General Letitia James announced that her office had found he sexually harassed at least 11 women. He initially declined to resign, but heavyweight political figures like President Joe Biden publicly said he should. Cuomo maintains

  • Gov. Cuomo says storm won't stop his planned resignation

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo spent his second-to-last day in office projecting an image that he is still in control, and still fully engaged as the state dealt with heavy rain from Tropical Storm Henri. The Democrat, who is set to resign at the end of the day Monday, appeared at a televised briefing Sunday surrounded by top state officials involved in the state’s storm response. Absent from the briefing was Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is set to become governor in the first seconds of Tuesday morning.

  • Bruce Springsteen Sends Congrats to 'Lovely Daughter' Jessica and Her Teammates After Olympics

    Jessica Springsteen won silver at the Tokyo Summer Games alongside her teammates, as the three-person U.S. equestrian team placed second in their jumping competition

  • Startling photos capture East Coast flooding and wreckage from Tropical Storm Henri

    The storm system is forecast to bring heavy rainfall and flooding to the Atlantic coast through Monday.

  • Oregon, once a virus success story, struggles with surge

    Oregon was once the poster child for limiting the spread of the coronavirus, after its Democratic governor imposed some of the nation’s strictest safety measures, including mask mandates indoors and outdoors, limits on gatherings and an order closing restaurants. The intensive care unit at Salem Hospital in Oregon’s capital city is completely full, with 19 of the 30 beds occupied last week by COVID-19 patients, the youngest only 20 years old. A COVID-19 patient died in its emergency room last week while waiting for an ICU bed to open, an event that was deeply distressing to the medical staff.

  • Outgoing NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo won't run for office again, top aide says

    The Democratic governor, who was first elected in 2010, is scheduled to resign at the end of Monday. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will be sworn in Tuesday.

  • Colorado vs Northern Colorado Prediction, Game Preview

    Colorado vs Northern Colorado prediction and game preview, Friday, September 3

  • Burned paws, hungry bears: the race to help animals injured in wildfires

    The Wildlife Disaster Network is just one group that patrols burn areas looking for critters that need their help Wildlife Disaster Network staff examine a bear injured in the Antelope fire. Photograph: Chelsea Stein Engberg/Courtesy of Gold Country Wildlife Rescue The emaciated bear cub was trekking along a mountain road through the scorched Sierra Nevada when firefighters spotted it. His paws appeared burned and he seemed alone. There was little the fire crew could do, but call the Wildlife Di

  • Rod Gilbert, Hall of Famer for New York Rangers, dies at 80

    Rod Gilbert, the Hall of Fame right wing who starred for the New York Rangers and helped Canada win the 1972 Summit Series, had died. Gilbert's family confirmed the death to Rangers on Sunday. “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Rod Gilbert — one of the greatest Rangers to ever play for our organization and one of the greatest ambassadors the game of hockey has ever had,” Rangers owner James Dolan said in a statement.

  • ‘The Boys’: How the ‘Weird Sex Stuff’ of Greek Mythology Helped Inform the Second Season’s VFX

    (This story contains major Season 2 spoilers for “The Boys.”) Amazon’s “The Boys” pushed the envelope on superhero conventions in its first season merely by having the presence of a rogue group willing to call out the hypocrisy and self-serving nature of the caped crusaders who would usually be who the audience roots for. But the visual effects of the series frequently upped the ante on genre conventions for the second season. (When was the last time you saw an exploded heads or whale guts in a

  • Biden holds firm on withdrawal, mulls extension in Afghanistan: The Note

    Chaos continues in Afghanistan as time is ticking on the evacuations of Americans and Afghan allies from Kabul ahead of the Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline, but President Joe Biden is now indicating the evacuation mission could be extended. "There's discussions going on among us and the military about extending," Biden told reporters Sunday. The Pentagon is reportedly seeking the help of commercial airlines to relocate evacuees in the hopes of preventing bottlenecks in third-party nations where military flights are arriving after leaving Kabul.

  • Former NC lawmaker got off easy. No wonder people are losing faith in democracy.

    Former NC legislator should have received more than a slap on the wrist and a $1,000 fine. | Letters to the Editor

  • As Andrew Cuomo exits, a step-by-step guide to getting help if you’re sexually harassed at work

    The New York governor announced his resignation following a state attorney general report that found he had sexually harassed 11 women.

  • Who is Kathy Hochul? 5 facts about New York’s new governor replacing Andrew Cuomo

    New York is about to get a new governor — and its first female governor, to boot. Gov. Andrew Cuomo steps down at 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, in the wake of a state attorney general’s investigation that found he sexually harassed 11 women. While Cuomo has repeatedly denied the accusations, he said that he is resigning in the best interest of the state.

  • C-17: The US military plane carrying Afghans to safety

    A Boeing C-17 safely carried 823 Afghans from Kabul last week, a record number for that plane.

  • Neil Patrick Harris Lists His Eclectic Harlem Townhouse for $7.3 Million

    It's got a secret office, a private movie theater and lots of outdoor space.