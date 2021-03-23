'Unfathomable pain': Democrats renew argument for gun control after back-to-back shootings

Rebecca Shabad
·5 min read

WASHINGTON — Democrats are demanding action on gun control in the wake of another mass shooting, this one Monday at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, likely a futile effort as lawmakers from each political party remain at odds over how to curb the violence.

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday, Democrats called for expanding background checks and more restrictive gun laws and Republicans immediately voiced opposition. The hearing, about measures to address gun violence, was scheduled before Monday’s shooting.

Judiciary Chairman Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said that in addition to a moment of silence, he’s calling for “a moment of action.”

“Prayer leaders have their important place in this, but we are Senate leaders. What are we doing? What are we doing other than reflecting and praying? That's a good starting point. That shouldn't be an end point,” said Durbin, who said that there were 20 people shot in the city of Chicago last weekend.

“We won't solve this crisis with just prosecutions after funerals. We need prevention before shooting,” he added.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., whose state grappled with the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012, said now is the time for real action now, “not the fig leaves or the shadows that have been offered on the other side, along with hopes and thoughts and prayers.”

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., noted that Boulder banned assault weapons in 2018, but a court blocked the ban 10 days ago.

Republicans criticized Democrats' calls for tougher gun laws, arguing that they are trying to take away people's Second Amendment rights with proposals that won't solve the violence problem.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, ranking member on the committee, said argued that the rise in violence results from "defunding" the police.

“We can't reduce violence in our communities without a professional well-trained and fully funded police force. This includes gun violence,” he said. “The rallying cry during the riots last summer was defund the police. Cities that followed that advice saw a rapid spike in violent crime.”

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, lambasted Democrats for pushing the same legislation every time a mass shooting occurs, arguing the measures would do nothing to stop them.

“Every time there's a shooting, we play this ridiculous theater where this committee gets together and proposes a bunch of laws that would do nothing to stop these murders,” he said. “What happens in this committee after every mass shooting is Democrats propose taking away guns from law abiding citizens, because that's their political objective.”

Cruz said he and Grassley will reintroduce a bill that would criminalize straw purchasing of firearms — when someone buys them on behalf of someone who is prohibited by law — and gun trafficking. The bill would also improve and reauthorize grants for the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS).

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Tuesday that Congress must approve the recently House-passed legislation to address gun violence.

“For the second time in a week, our nation is being confronted by the epidemic of gun violence," Pelosi said in a statement. "Too many families in too many places are being forced to endure this unfathomable pain and anguish. Action is needed now to prevent this scourge from continuing to ravage our communities."

Vice President Kamala Harris said of the latest shooting, "It's absolutely baffling, it's 10 people going about their day living their lives, not bothering anybody. A police officer who is performing his duties, and with great courage and heroism," referring to the officer who was killed when responding to the scene.

In an interview on "CBS This Morning," Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., said he felt “a great deal of anger and frustration right now" and "the time for inaction is over."

"It does not have to be this way," he said. "There are commonsense gun reform legislation proposals that have been debated in the Congress for far too long.”

Neguse said the gun lobby and others have stopped Congress from making "meaningful reforms in the past but that's no excuse."

"I think the American people are tired of excuses, so it's time for us to roll up our sleeves in the Congress and muster the political willpower to actually get something done,” he said.

These comments come just days after another mass shooting at three Atlanta-area spas left eight people dead, including six women of Asian descent.

President Joe Biden addressed the spate of anti-Asian American violence Friday during a trip to Atlanta, calling the "brutality" against them "troubling." The president highlighted the incident as yet another example of how gun violence has become a national public health crisis.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters after the Atlanta shootings that it's "a personal commitment of the president to do more on gun safety, to put more measures in place, to use the power of the presidency to work with Congress.”

Biden supports a pair of bills passed by the House earlier this month that would expand background checks for gun purchases. One measure would require the checks for nearly all gun purchases, including transactions involving unlicensed or private sellers. The other bill aims to close the “Charleston loophole," which allows the sale of firearms to proceed if background checks aren’t completed within three days, by expanding the review period to 10 days.

The bills passed the House in the last Congress as well, but they were not taken up by the then-Senate Republican majority.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has promised to put the bills to a vote, but Democrats would need support from at least 10 Republicans to overcome a filibuster in the evenly divided Senate, which is unlikely for the measures in their current form.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., a longtime defender of the filibuster, suggested last week that she would be willing to change the process if it allowed for passage of legislation to address gun violence.

The last time Democrats were close to passing gun control legislation was in 2013 following the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, when they held the the House and the Senate and the White House under President Barack Obama.

Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Pat Toomey, R-Pa., authored a bill that would have required background checks on all commercial gun sales, but the measure fell six votes short of passing.

