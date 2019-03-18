Unfiltered week of 3/18: Paris Hilton throws star-studded birthday

Stars were far from shy this week on Instagram.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian were spotted at #ClubParis for Paris Hilton's star-studded 38th birthday, where the crew took to social media to document the epic night. The heirss turned DJ wore a skin-tight sparkling silver catsuit with a plunging neckline down to her belly button, while sister Nicky Hilton stunned in a sequin mini skirt.

Partying aside, Kim and a slew of other celebs were not coy about showing off their kids on Instagram, including Kate Hudson, Hilary Duff, Kylie Jenner and Chrissy Teigen.

Hudson shared a rare photo of 5-month-year-old daughter, Rani Rose, dressed up for St. Patricks Day, while Hilary Duff and her son, Luca, made matching fishy faces for the camera. Kylie Jenner and one-year-old Stormi soaked up the L.A. sun on Sunday in adorable complimenting one-pieces with the caption "my baby is stuck to me like glue lately."

From Courteney Cox's stunning St. Patrick's Day selfie to Kendall Jenner's bare bum selfie and more celeb offspring, check out the gallery above for the best Instagrams of the week.