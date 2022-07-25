Unfolding crime: Columbia County Sheriff's Office has sights set on real-time crime center

The Fort Myers Police Department unveiled its real-time crime center to the media in this photo from 2018. It also unveiled a ShotSpotter feature that pinpoints gunfire to a defined place that can be tracked to a specific location in a 4-mile radius.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, in a way, will be buying time with its new crime center.

By early next year, the law enforcement agency hopes to have a computerized real-time crime center that’s designed to help give officers quicker, more detailed assessments of crises as they unfold.

“Time is everything,” Columbia County Sheriff Clay Whittle said. “The quicker you can be there with your data and your information, the better off the emergency is going to be handled. That’s the whole point of all of this.”

Mobile data terminals and computers have been in U.S. police officers’ service vehicles for years. Spending time on keyboards, however, can delay officers from quickly helping people and securing crime scenes.

In other news: Grovetown man dies at the Columbia County Detention Center

Five things you should know: Columbia County police test new app for use-of-force incidents

Real-time crime centers employ dispatchers who draw on data resources such as traffic cameras, criminal databases, neighborhood watch cameras and online property maps that appear on a cluster of computer screens similar to the tech setups shown in television crime dramas.

With dispatchers feeding valuable information to officers in the field, first responders can reach emergency scenes better-informed to administer aid.

“It's important because if a deputy is first dispatched there, he only has partial information. He may be the only person who shows up,” Whittle said. “A deputy might take three minutes to get there, but then he’s got to call for a fire engine. Well, that was three minutes of wasted time.”

Lt. Jamey Moss, who's in charge of the Columbia County 911 center, said the whole point of a real-time crime center is that it allows a "virtual response."

"Like if we get a call for an accident with injuries, we can be on that call within seconds, can access the situation. For example, if a wreck happens with a tanker truck, we can use the traffic cameras to immediately access the tanker's ID number to know what that truck is carrying more quickly," Moss said.

Story continues

Moss said that in commercial areas, accessible information can help track suspects and vehicles to be able to apprehend someone more quickly.

For 2020, Columbia County Sheriff's Office data shows four murders as well as 15 robbery, 66 aggravated assault/battery and 154 burglary calls. Total crime numbers are further elevated by 1,347 larceny reports, which includes purse snatching, shoplifting and other thefts.

By comparison, in 2021, there was one murder and seven robbery, 83 aggravated assault/battery and 160 burglary calls. Larceny calls totaled 1,443.

In the first half of 2022, there have been no murders, one report of robbery, 47 aggravated assault and 64 burglary calls. Larceny calls total 48.

Since the New York Police Department opened its real-time crime center, or RTCC, in 2008, many other U.S. cities and counties have followed suit. In metro Atlanta, Cobb and Clayton counties activated new RTCCs earlier this year.

Birmingham Police Department has seen "great success" since launching its RTCC, according to spokesman Truman Fitzgerald. On its first day of operation, surveillance footage was captured of a homicide, and officers were able to quickly identify and arrest the suspect.

"The Real Time Crime Center has led to the capture of countless violent offenders, recovered stolen vehicles, and improved officer safety/situational awareness," Fitzgerald said via email. "One of the biggest benefits the Real Time Crime Center has gifted us is the ability to enhance our officer safety. Real Time Crime Center officers provide an extra set of eyes and give officers vital information prior to their arrival on the scene."

In Florida: 'Eye in the sky': Bay law enforcement using cameras, other tech to monitor crime in real time

In Louisiana: Lafayette Police opens new downtown precinct, announces camera surveillance system

In Indiana: Officials want to bring ‘real time crime center’ to South Bend. Privacy experts have concerns

Space has been made in Columbia County's current dispatch center to accommodate a wall of computer monitors. July 14 was the deadline for contractors to bid on installing the system, including its proprietary software. The project has been budgeted for $1 million, but Whittle expects the cost to be substantially less.

In the next six months, Columbia County’s RTCC could be up and running, he said.

Moss said Columbia County is the only one in the area to have be able to add this evolving technology, which will not only help the responding officers, but also citizens.

"We pride ourselves on community policing and this is another tool that we can use to better serve our citizens and solve crime," Moss said.

“It’s just a multiplier of manpower for people on the street,” Whittle said.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Columbia County Sheriff's Office in pursuit of real-time crime center