'Unfortunate incident': Oklahoma graduate student dies while duck hunting
An Oklahoma graduate student has died while Duck hunting at a lake in an “unfortunate incident,” the Oklahoma Game Wardens said.
Sony’s investigating a possible ransomware attack at Insomniac Games by a hacker group called Rhysida. The organization may have stolen images and details regarding the forthcoming Wolverine game, in addition to personal data.
Ukraine’s largest telecommunications operator Kyivstar says it has been hit by a “powerful" cyberattack that has disrupted phone and internet services for millions of people across the country. In a Facebook post confirming the incident on Tuesday, Kyivstar wrote that the cyberattack has caused a “technical failure” that left customers without mobile connections or internet access. Kyivstar serves more than 24 million cell phone subscribers and more than 1.1 million home internet users, according to the company's website, which was also inaccessible at the time of writing.
Former "Sunday Night Football" commentator Al Michaels is out at NBC.
Snapchat has announced that its annual Snapchat Recap will start rolling out globally tomorrow on December 13. Each recap will offers users a look-back on the year by organizing their Snaps into categories, such as "Beach, Please," which will showcase content captured of the ocean or lakes, or "Felt Cute, Will Delete Later," which will display the selfies you took throughout the year. In addition to launching the recaps, Snapchat is also sharing how users spent their year on the platform.
The long-running video game expo E3 is officially dead. “It’s the right thing to do given the new opportunities our industry has to reach fans and partners," ESA president and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis said.
E3’s decades-long history has been peppered with ups and downs. The annual Los Angeles-based gaming expo saw a decade of steady growth after it was founded in the mid-90s. The mid-00s, on the other hand, were an altogether different story, as the event struggled, downsized and moved out of the LA Convention Center.
Samsung's 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 (M80C, 2023 refresh) can act not only as a monitor with a webcam, but a smart TV as well.
If you still think of Fortnite as a colorful, cartoony battle royale game, you might be surprised to learn the extent of Epic's true ambitions. Fortnite's big, chaotic fight to the death matches may still get top billing, but Epic has steadily been expanding the horizons of its marquee game to be more of a game platform than a simple standalone game. Fortnite's psychedelic live events, kaiju Ariana Grande concerts and its endless user-generated sandbox worlds were all hints about its final destination.
What experts say about your biggest Christmas concerns.
Steam will refund The Day Before purchases after studio Fntastic's abrupt closure.
The Titans scored 15 unanswered points in the final 2:40 to stun a Dolphins team struggling with a hobbled Tyreek Hill.
The Packers and Giants played a tight game deep into the fourth quarter.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde give their thoughts on LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels winning this season’s Heisman Trophy on Saturday night.
The Eagles' starting offense failed to each the end zone Sunday for the first time since 2016. Can Philly right the ship in the coming weeks?
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the primetime doubleheader on Monday Night Football tonight.
Inter Miami will make the trip amid the backdrop of sportswashing in Saudi Arabia.
Turkey's Super Lig suspended all matches after the incident Monday.
A standard car insurance policy may not cover a stolen car, but some optional coverages will.
The Titans rallied from a 14-point hole late in the fourth quarter, while Tommy DeVito mounted a game-winning drive for the Giants.
Both Norfolk State coach Robert Jones and Illinois State coach Ryan Pedon received technicals and had to be separated during the incident on Saturday.