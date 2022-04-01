From 'unfounded' abuse reports to his death: DCFS documents detail Navin Jones' final months

The Illinois Dept. of Children and Family Services (DCFS) at 2001 NE Jefferson Street in Peoria.

The parents facing murder charges after their 8-year-old son died bruised and malnourished this week had not had custody of him for most of his life, state records released Friday show.

The documents also outline a lengthy effort by multiple police departments and child-welfare staff to ascertain the boy's welfare beginning last August when his grandmother, Navin Jones' legal guardian, said his parents Stephanie Jones and Brandon Walker refused to return Navin to her custody after staying with them while she was out of town.

In fact, an investigator with the state Department of Children and Family Services wasn't able to see Navin or his older brother in person until nearly six months after his grandmother first contacted police.

At the time, on Feb. 22, the investigator noted the boy was "sickly" and thin in appearance, that his parents said he "has access to food and eats a lot but does not gain weight," but that he "reported feeling safe at home."

Five weeks later, the boy was dead.

Parents charged: Peoria boy, 8, weighed 30 pounds, had signs of physical abuse when he died, prosecutor says

Parents lost custody when Navin was an infant

When Navin was born in December 2013, he tested positive for narcotics, according to DCFS records, and he and his older brother were placed into DCFS custody.

They remained there until 2017, when a court gave legal custody of both children to Walker's mother.

The older brother, now 12, had previously been under DCFS care from 2010-12 before he was returned to the custody of Jones and Walker.

The parents still saw Navin and his brother, however, and DCFS received a December 2017 report that Jones had spanked Navin, then age 4, hard enough to leave bruises.

The agency had just one call to its tip hotline about the kids after that, in 2020, though the state report does not provide details. No other flags were raised until last August.

Temporary stay extends months

Story continues

Last July, Navin's grandmother told DCFS she'd left the kids in the care of Jones and Walker to address a family emergency in Florida. But when she returned six weeks later, the parents wouldn't return the kids to her care, according to the report.

On Aug. 17, the grandmother contacted both the Peoria Police Department and the DCFS tip hotline.

To the state agency, she reported seeing trash, clutter and old food at the home when she went to retrieve the kids before school in Washington. She also said that Jones refused to return the children.

Police were called and the grandmother showed officers her court guardianship paperwork, but became frustrated with the process and "decided she did not want anything to do with the children or Stephanie and Brandon and left the scene in her vehicle," according to a Peoria police report excerpted by DCFS.

New investigation: After homicide of Peoria boy, investigation reopened into half-brother's death

The next two days, a DCFS investigator tried to contact the parents at the home, but when no one answered the door the investigator left. In DCFS protocol, it is labeled "a good-faith attempt" to make contact.

DCFS also failed to reach Walker at his job, and confirmed the kids weren't registered to attend classes at any Peoria Public Schools building.

The grandmother then filed a report with her hometown police department in Washington on Aug. 19.

Washington police attempts unsuccessful

Washington police spoke with Walker by phone that night "and he reported he would take the children back to his mother's home that evening," according to a Washington Police Department report excerpted by DCFS and obtained in full by the Journal Star

Two days later, the grandmother reported the kids still weren't back and when an officer called Walker he said he and Jones had the kids in Chicago and would return them two days later on Monday.

But that promise, too, went unfulfilled. And a day later the grandmother reported the children missing and Washington police called Walker again. He angrily told an officer that there was "no way on (expletive) earth she is getting the kids back," according to the Washington report and claimed his mother mistreated them. He also told police he was out of state with the kids.

The children were reported as missing, though police later confirmed the family was in Florida.

On Aug. 24, after two more DCFS attempts to make contact at Walker and Jones' home, Walker told the agency he had left the state with the kids and didn't plan to return.

DCFS makes contact after seven weeks

State investigators didn't make contact with Walker until Oct. 14, when they spoke by phone and he told them he had moved to Florida with them, but was returning on Oct. 21 for a doctor's appointment for the kids and would let the agency see them then.

But investigators confirmed no such doctor's appointment was scheduled, that the older brother hadn't been seen for an exam since June and that Navin hadn't been seen in their office since December 2019.

As the next week went by, DCFS confirmed from Florida child-welfare officials there were no reports of child abuse or neglect by the family in that state.

On Nov. 3, the agency closed its investigation, labeling the August allegations by the grandmother "unfounded."

Report in February sparks new DCFS inquiry

More than three months went by with no action, until on Feb. 14 DCFS launched a new investigation based upon an anonymous call to its tip hotline claiming:

Navin had black eyes from falling down the stairs

Jones locked Navin in the basement when she "wants to take a nap or doesn't want to deal with him"

the kids "are not attending school, they are often dirty and that (the brother) goes to work with Brandon Walker every day."

The agency again confirmed that day the boys weren't enrolled in Peoria schools, and the next day tried to reach the family at their home.

Then, the report says, Walker called them back, denied any harm to the kids and said they weren't enrolled in school because he and Jones didn't have legal guardianship. He agreed an investigator could meet with the entire family three days later.

But on Feb. 18 when the investigator arrived, there was no answer at the home. Reached by phone, Walker said he and Jones "forgot about the appointment" and rescheduled for four days later.

On Feb. 22, the investigator saw the family for the first time.

That's when Navin was recorded as being "sickly," as well as "thin and small in stature," according to the report.

Navin did not have black eyes, and both kids reported they felt safe at home and preferred to stay there.

The kids "were assessed as safe by (the investigator) pursuant to the Child Endangerment Risk Assessment Protocol. This decision was discussed with the investigation supervisor following the visit," the DCFS report states.

The investigator saw snacks on the shelves in Navin's room and he was munching on popcorn. The parents were asked about his weight and they told the investigator he ate regularly but didn't gain weight. When the investigator suggested he might have a medical issue the parents said they couldn't take him to the doctor because they didn't have legal custody of the kids.

The report says they asked for help in getting guardianship back for doctor visits and to enroll the kids in school, and the investigator agreed to help them seek short-term guardianship — essentially a formal agreement for temporary custody that the legal guardian can take back at any time.

Navin's final month

DCFS continued to work with Walker, Jones and the kids' grandmother to arrange the short-term guardianship.

Meanwhile, the agency had spoken with Walker about reestablishing permanent custody of the kids, and participating in an "intact family services" program with the not-for-profit Lutheran Social Services of Illinois agency.

The grandmother "expressed frustration that the police did not assist her in getting the children back from the parents when she tried in the fall of 2021," and told DCFS on March 2 she didn't want anything more to do with the family and would sign short-term guardianship paperwork, according to the report.

She did so on March 14, though the agency still was awaiting paperwork Tuesday.

That's when DCFS learned Navin was found unresponsive, with bruises and bed sores, with a room with piles of urine-soaked sheets. He weighed 38 pounds at the time he died, according to the report.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: DCFS reports detail final months of Navin Jones