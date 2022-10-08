Unfounded report of gun leads to second Colorado Springs high school scare in a week

Oct. 7—Colorado Springs police reported a disturbance that may have included a firearm at Harrison High School on Friday, but later said its investigation and surveillance footage showed "conclusively" that there was never a firearm or threat on campus.

"Officers have not recovered any firearm and at this time we believe there was no firearm inside Harrison High School," said Lt. Pamela Castro, Colorado Springs police spokeswoman.

Just before 12:20 p.m., police said officers were investigating the incident at the Harrison District 2 school, and that initial information stated that a "firearm was shown."