Unfounded report leads to SWAT response in Moosic

Jan. 12—A report of a possible hostage situation that turned out to be unfounded led to some anxious moments in the borough's Greenwood section.

Borough police received information Thursday around noon that a man was being held against his will by another individual who was possibly armed, Police Chief Rick Janesko said.

Members of the Lackawanna County SWAT responded and staged along Winfield Avenue. A number of streets were blocked as police set up a perimeter.

Police determined after about 30 minutes that the report was erroneous and no one was being held, Janesko said.

