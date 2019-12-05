Unfounded rumors about suspicious white vans are going viral on Facebook and putting drivers' lives at risk

In recent weeks, multiple posts about suspicious white vans have been going viral on Facebook and Instagram.

Baltimore Mayor Jack Young gave these posts credence on Monday when he said he had been hearing reports of someone in a white van "trying to snatch up young girls".

He later admitted that he didn't get this warning from the local police, but from Facebook.

Facebook said Wednesday that they are doing their best to curb unfounded posts about white vans.

Multiple people who drive white vans say they have been harassed because of the posts, and one driver was even killed after two men confronted him over a false allegation that he tried to kidnap their mother.

Social media posts about suspicious white vans stalking women and children have been popping up across the country in recent weeks, sparking widespread fear.

The hysteria culminated in the driver of a white van being shot to death outside a Memphis, Tennessee shopping center on November 24, after he was falsely accused of trying to abduct a woman.

Multiple white van drivers have spoken out to say they are being harassed and are afraid of driving their vehicles.

And police departments around the country have debunked reports of abducted children. Facebook has been fact-checking posts that have been spreading false information in an attempt to stem the tide of misinformation.

Baseless Facebook posts are going viral

Insider searched Facebook and found posts about suspicious vans from across the country, from New Jersey to California. The Philippines is also facing a similar false reports of white van abductions.

According to CNN Business, these type of posts have been around for years, but appear to have reached a fever pitch in recent weeks.

Some of the posts warn about suspicious white vans roaming their town, others are more general warnings about vans with locks on the outside, which the posters claim are a mark for human trafficking.

Facebook told the New York Post on Wednesday that it's working to stop the spread of false information.

"Posts with this claim have been rated as false by third-party fact-checkers and we're dramatically reducing their distribution," a spokesperson said.

Lead Stories, an independent company that Facebook hires to fact-check its posts, told CNN Business that they have been flagging stories about white vans with locks, which are common for workers who need to store expensive tools in their vehicles. When a post is flagged, users see a warning saying that the information is false.

Nevertheless, these posts are making it into the mainstream. CNN Business reports that a one debunked Facebook post about a white van was circulating in a listserv for parents in a New York suburb on Tuesday.

Baltimore Mayor Jack Young gave the rumors credence on Monday when he warned citizens not to park near white vans and to make sure to have a cellphone on them at all times "in case somebody tries to abduct you."

He told WBAL that he had heard reports of drivers in white vans trying to "snatch up young girls for human trafficking and for selling body parts."

However, he later clarified that he didn't hear these reports from the police, but from stories on Facebook.

White van drivers are facing harassment. One was killed.

Multiple drivers of white vans have spoken out in recent days to say they have been threatened and harassed because of the rumors.

One man was even shot dead outside a Memphis shopping center on November 24, over an apparently false claim that he had tried to abduct a woman, according to WMC.

That woman, Gjuandell Effinger, posted a video of the van on Facebook and wrote that he had tried to kidnap her from a Walmart parking lot. Her sons, Favian and Miguel, tracked the van down and shot at Garcia as he was parked in a lot.

He tried to get away, but crashed his car into a shopping cart and later died at the hospital.

Investigators said there was "no evidence to support" the allegation that Garcia tried to kidnap Effinger. She also shared several other false posts about white vans that Facebook had flagged as false.

Effinger and her two sons are now facing charges in connection to Garcia's death. The sons face first-degree murder charges and Effinger solicitation of first-degree murder.

Michael Gildelreal, a dad and construction worker from Miami, Florida, told Local 10 that he was the victim of a false Facebook post in November. He said the post accused him of following girls who were leaving a particular McDonald's franchise.