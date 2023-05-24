UNH doctoral student arrested in connection with hazmat incident at Durham home

May 23—A University of New Hampshire doctoral student is facing reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and improper disposal of hazardous materials charges in connection with a toxic chemical in a Durham home, officials said.

On Saturday, May 13, Durham police, fire, and personnel with McGregor Memorial EMS responded to 35 Oyster River Road in Durham for a report of a 29-year-old man reporting he may have been exposed to a toxic chemical.

Durham police say a man identified as Emad Mustafa was transported to Wentworth Douglass Hospital, where he was treated and released the same day.

On Tuesday, under the direction of the Strafford County Attorney's Office, Durham police and fire departments, the University of New Hampshire Police Department, New Hampshire State Police, federal partners, and the Seacoast Technical Assistance Response Team (START), a search warrant was executed at Mustafa's residence.

Mustafa was arrested for reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and improper disposal of hazardous materials — both class B felonies that carry a maximum of seven years in prison.

START is a regional hazardous materials team operating under the leadership of the Seacoast Chief Fire Officers Mutual Aid District. Several Seacoast-area towns make up the 40 member team.

The Southeastern New Hampshire Hazardous Material Mutual Aid District was called to assist START as well, "due to the nature of the event," officials said.

"The health and safety of the community was the priority during this investigation and at no time was there a safety concern for the community or surrounding neighbors," Durham police said in a statement. "The hazardous material was identified and contained during the operation and there is no public safety hazard known at this time."

Mustafa is a UNH Ph.D. student, Durham police said in a statement. He is scheduled for arraignment at the Strafford County Superior Court on June 22.