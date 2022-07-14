UNH hazing suspects plead not guilty, waive court appearances

Jul. 14—The first six of 46 students at the University of New Hampshire charged in connection with an alleged hazing incident pleaded not guilty at Dover District Court on Wednesday.

Deputy Strafford County Attorney Emily Garod said four of the 46 charged in connection with alleged hazing at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity at 28 Madbury Road on UNH's Durham campus have yet to turn themselves in to Durham police to be arrested.

"One of the 42 who were arrested and had an arraignment on for today did not appear for arraignment today and a warrant has been issued for his arrest," Garod said, though that student's name was not provided by officials.

The remaining 41 students waived their arraignment Wednesday morning, and each pled not guilty to charges of student hazing. The misdemeanor charge is punishable by a fine of up to $1,200 when brought against an individual, and up to $20,000 when brought against an organization.

Officials have yet to provide any specific information about the alleged hazing incident on April 13, other than to say it was not a "very serious case" of hazing.

"Nobody was injured, but that's not the case everywhere," Garod said. "I think it's a dangerous sort of ritual that needs to end."

Durham police were notified by college officials on April 18 of a possible student hazing incident five days earlier involving new members of the fraternity at the house. The fraternity is under interim suspension while an investigation takes place, according to UNH.