‘Unhappy’ mom hits staffer, bites officer after meeting at child’s school, GA cops say

A parent is accused of hurling threats at school staff before biting a police officer outside her child’s middle school, authorities in Georgia say.

Officers were called just before 10 a.m. Friday, March 31, about a disturbance at Beacon Hill Middle School in Decatur, according to the city’s police department.

The 31-year-old woman, who has a student at the school, was in the front office speaking with administrators when things escalated, employees told police.

“Unhappy” with what she was being told, school staff said the parent started to spew expletives and threats at them, according to a news release. She then stormed outside, where she was met by police.

“Outside of the school, the suspect continued to act loudly and boisterously, disrupting the school,” officers said. “The suspect was informed she was under arrest for disorderly conduct and disruption of a public school.”

A struggle ensued, during which police said the woman struck an employee and bit an officer. She was eventually arrested and booked into DeKalb County Jail.

She faces multiple charges including battery, obstruction of a police officer, disrupting public school, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school, police said.

Authorities said the woman also had two outstanding warrants, though it’s unclear what they were for.

Decatur is less than 10 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

