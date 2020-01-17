Unhappy and Preoccupied, the President Tries in Vain to Change the Subject

President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington during an event announcing guidance on constitutional prayer in public schools, Jan. 16, 2020, where he also spoke on the impeachment process. (Pete Marovich/The New York Times)

WASHINGTON — Shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday, Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa administered the oath to Chief Justice John Roberts in the well of the Senate, asking him to swear “that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of Donald John Trump, president of the United States,” he would deliver impartial justice.

At the White House at that precise moment, President Donald Trump was scheduled to host an event promoting the administration’s attempt to empower religious students to exercise their rights to pray at school. But for the next hour as, one by one, 99 senators signed the oath book, the president kept the students waiting. Finally, he allowed reporters into the Oval Office, where he sat behind the Resolute Desk and took their questions.

The day before, Trump had presided over a celebration of a trade deal with China, calling out some of the nation’s biggest corporate leaders as if they were his golf buddies. Earlier Thursday, the Senate had given final approval to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Now he had to talk about the attempt to remove him from office.

“I did the biggest deal ever done in the history of our country yesterday in terms of trade,” he said, referring to (and exaggerating the size of) the China deal, “and that was the second story to a total hoax. Today, we just had passed the USMCA. It’s going to take the place of NAFTA, which was a terrible deal, and the USMCA will probably be second to this witch hunt hoax, which hopefully everyone knows is not going anywhere.”

The president claimed that he did not know Lev Parnas, an associate of his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani who in interviews this week said the president knew everything about the effort to push Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, as well as the 2016 election, the reason for his impeachment.

He described Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the Intelligence Committee chairman who had read the articles of impeachment to the assembled Senate, as “a corrupt person. He’s a corrupt politician.”

He said the entire impeachment inquiry was “a hoax,” adding, “Everybody knows that.”

Referring to a July phone call he had with the president of Ukraine that helped touch off the impeachment inquiry, he said Democrats “picked up a phone call that was perfect, but they didn’t know it was perfect.”

And then, minutes after dismissing the reporters from the Oval Office, Trump issued the Twitter version of a shout.

“I JUST GOT IMPEACHED FOR MAKING A PERFECT PHONE CALL!” he wrote.

The all-caps tweet only underscored how Trump has become increasingly unnerved by the prospect of a Senate trial, even one in which his Republican allies are widely expected to acquit him. And by the few times the president did anything in public on Thursday, it was clear he was looking for ways to do something about it.

On Twitter, he gave an unusual plug to Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., who is retiring at the end of the year and has said he may vote to hear from more witnesses during the Senate impeachment trial.

Trump appeared to offer his conditional support for a bill introduced by Alexander that would award the Congressional Gold Medal to a Tennessee native, Master Sgt. Roddie Edmonds, an American prisoner of war who helped save Jewish lives during World War II. “Looking at this strongly!” Trump tweeted.

Democrats need four Republican votes to force the Senate to subpoena witnesses like John Bolton, the former White House national security adviser, to testify, and Alexander is one of four who have signaled a potential openness to breaking ranks.

The president’s school prayer event appeared to be a direct appeal to the evangelical Christians who are an important part of his political base.

There was very little new to announce, and the American Civil Liberties Union called the guidance issued Thursday a “copycat document” almost identical to one released by the George W. Bush administration in 2003, which reinforces existing legal parameters for schools that receive federal funding to allow students to pray individually and in groups. But Trump framed the new guidelines as a landmark, saying that there was a “growing totalitarian impulse on the far left that seeks to punish, restrict and even prohibit religious expression” and said that the new guidance ensures the “right to pray.”