Unhappy Wendy’s customer argues with staff, then shoots into restaurant, Texas cops say

A 19-year-old man was arrested after Texas police said he fired a gun into a Wendy’s restaurant because he was upset with his order.

No one was injured in the shooting, which happened on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Frisco, police said in a news release on Monday, Aug. 22.

Police said the suspect, later identified as Christian Ellis, was unhappy with his order while in the drive-thru. He then entered the restaurant, where he argued with Wendy’s staff members, according to police.

When Ellis returned to his vehicle, he took out a pistol and fired it into the front of the Wendy’s, police said. The gunfire caused damage to the restaurant.

He fled after the shooting, but police said they arrested Ellis on Friday, Aug. 19. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Two other people in Ellis’ vehicle were also arrested and charged with failure to report a felony, according to police.

Frisco is about 30 miles north of downtown Dallas.

911 call over cold McDonald’s fries ends in arrest of man wanted for murder, GA cops say

Gunman shooting through Domino’s window hits worker multiple times, Texas cops say

Papa John’s worker attacked over missing pepperoncinis stabs customer, MD cops say