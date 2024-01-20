UNHCR counting on Germany amid budgetary crisis on both sides

Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), speaks during an event at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024 in Davos. Sikarin Fon Thanachaiary/World Economic Forum/dpa

The head of the UN body for protecting refugees, the UNHCR, is counting on Germany among other countries for funding, amid a rise in the need for humanitarian aid, UNHCR head Filippo Grandi told dpa in Geneva on Saturday.

"I know that there is in Germany at the moment a complex discussion on the budget," Grandi said. "I'm assuming that Germany does not intend to cut funding for humanitarian aid."

Both houses of the German parliament are to debate a revised draft budget early next month after a Constitutional Court ruling to the effect that the previous draft was unconstitutional in relation to increased government debt.

"I hope that the discussion will turn out positive for humanitarian aid, Grandi said.

Germany is the third largest contributor to the UNHCR after the United States and the European Union. UN humanitarian agencies have seen the need for funding soar, both as a result of a rising number of crises and increased inflation.

Grandi issued a warning about the counterproductive effects of cutting aid. "If humanitarian aid is cut, this causes even more migration, above all towards the rich countries," he said.