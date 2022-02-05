Unhinged commuter attacks two MTA train conductors at same station: NYPD

An unhinged commuter attacked two MTA conductors during a violent 7-minute spree at a Bronx train station, police said Saturday.

The suspect, who was wearing a black bubble coat, grey hoodie and was carrying a cup of coffee, appeared agitated and was pacing on the Manhattan-bound platform at the Prospect Ave. station near Longwood Ave. in Foxhurst at 3:13 p.m. Thursday when a No. 5 train came rolling into the station.

When the conductor opened his window to perform a safety check, the straphanger punched him in his arm before the train went onto the next station.

The man remained at the station for another few minutes as a No. 2 train stopped on the other side of the platform.

When the conductor on that train put down his window, the suspect reached into the cabin, punched him in the face and spat at him, cops said.

Both conductors were taken to Lincoln Hospital with minor injuries.

Their attacker ran off. No arrests have been made.

Police Saturday released MTA surveillance footage of the commuter in the hope someone recognizes him.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.