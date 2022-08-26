Unhinged ex-con fatally stabbed in Times Square clash: NYPD

A 49-year-old ex-con recently arrested for threatening people in Times Square with a hatchet was fatally stabbed early Friday during a violent clash on Eighth Ave., cops said.

Responding officers arrested a 28-year-old man for the 12:50 a.m. stabbing near W. 44th St., police said. Charges were pending.

The victim, identified by law enforcement sources as Guarionex Torres was near the corner when he bumped into the younger man, prompting an argument.

The two soon came to blows and a knife was drawn. When cops arrived, Torres was found sprawled out on the ground suffering from stab wounds to his neck and groin.

EMS rushed him to Bellevue Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved.

Cops recovered the knife and found the suspect nearby. The younger man told police he had stabbed Torres in self defense.

The two men knew each other from the area, cops said. Torres, police sources said, was known to sell drugs near where the attack took place.

On Aug. 12, cops arrested Torres for threatening people with a hatchet on Eighth Ave. and W. 41st St., about two blocks from where he was killed.

Torres was charged with menacing and weapons possession and was back on the street after paying $3,500 cash bail, according to court papers.

Since 1994, Torres has completed four stints in prison, mostly for drug convictions, court records show.