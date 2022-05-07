Brooklyn rabbi attacked in latest anti-Semitic NYC hate crime

An unhinged 6-foot-3 man attacked a 32-year-old rabbi during a hate-fueled, unprovoked clash on a Brooklyn sidewalk, cops said Saturday.

The attack comes as anti-Semitic hate crimes in the city have more than doubled this year when compared to last year, NYPD officials said.

“The Nazis and Hitler should have killed all the Jews!” the unidentified suspect screamed at the Jewish spiritual leader as he repeatedly punched the rabbi in the head during the fierce, broad-daylight assault near President St. and Utica Ave. in Crown Heights.

The rabbi was nearing the corner about 3 p.m. Friday when the suspect approached, cops said.

“Why are you walking so close to me?” the man demanded before pummeling his victim. The anti-Semitic rants came as the suspect punched and kicked the rabbi, cops said.

The stranger was last seen running west toward Schnectady Ave. EMS took the rabbi to NYU Langone Health — Cobble Hill where he was treated for minor injuries.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force was investigating Friday’s attack.

As of May 1, cops were investigating 102 anti-Semitic hate crimes in the five boroughs — more than double the 50 reported in the first four months of 2021.

The assailant is described as a dark-skinned man in his 30s with a slim build, short black hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.