Unhinged man hurled a brick at ambulance crew and fought with Queens cops

An unstable man was arrested for chucking a brick at an ambulance, then fighting with cops who tried to take him into custody, police said Tuesday.

Four people, including two cops and an emergency medical technician suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

First responders were called to the corner of 45th Ave. and Vernon Blvd. in Long Island City to help Jose Vazquez, who was acting erratically at 9:30 p.m. Monday, cops said.

But, as an ambulance from Northwell Health arrived, Vazquez, 46, grabbed a brick and hurled it at the ambulance, sending it through the window, police said.

The EMS crew immediately called police, who brawled with Vazquez as they tried to take him into custody, cops said.

Vazquez, who lives two blocks away from the attack, punched an NYPD sergeant in the face as he squared off against three responding officers.

Police charged Vazquez with multiple counts of assault on a police officer, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and harassment.

Four people, including two cops, an EMT and a bystander caught up in the fight were all taken to area hospitals with minor injuries.

Vazquez’s arraignment in Queens Criminal Court was pending Tuesday.