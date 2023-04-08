Unhinged man rams woman’s head into tree during Central Park attack: NYPD

An unhinged man repeatedly slammed a woman’s head into a tree during an unprovoked attack inside Central Park, police said Saturday.

The 55-year-old woman was walking along the reservoir inside the park just before 6 a.m. Thursday when the unidentified assailant approached her, cops said.

The man tried to strike up a conversation with her, but when she tried to ignore him, he attacked her.

During the struggle, the suspect dragged the woman off the path and rammed her head against a tree multiple times, cops said.

He then jumped on a blue CitiBike and pedaled out of the park, cops said. He was last seen heading east on the 86th St. Transverse.

Medics took the woman to a local hospital, where she was treated and released.

Cops on Saturday released a sketch of the suspect in the hopes someone recognizes him.

The attacker is described as being 5-foot-4, 140 pounds with dark colored close-cut hair. He has a blemish on the left side of his face and was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, cops said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.