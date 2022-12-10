Unhinged man shoves woman, 71, to the ground after bumping into her in Midtown, NYPD says

An outraged man shoved a 71-year-old woman to the ground after he bumped into her in a Midtown street, police said Saturday.

The woman was walking along Seventh Ave. near W. 39th St. in the Garment District about 5:50 p.m. Tuesday when the unidentified suspect knocked into her, police said.

Angered, the man threw the woman onto the ground and ran off.

The woman fractured her elbow in the fall. She took herself to an area hospital, where she was treated.

She told police she had never seen her attacker before Tuesday night and had no interaction with him before the bump on the street, a police source said.

The unprovoked attack was hauntingly similar to the cold-blooded shoving of 87-year-old singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern in Chelsea on March 10, cops said.

Lauren Pazienza, 26, shoved Gustern to the ground near W. 28th St. near Eighth Ave. during a completely unprovoked attack, police and prosecutors said. Gustern died of a massive head injury a few days later.

The young socialite, who called Gustern a “b---h” before attacking her turned herself into authorities 12 days later and was charged with manslaughter.

Police recovered surveillance footage of the man hanging out on the street before Tuesday’s attack. He’s described as Black, in his 30s with a medium build. At the time of the incident he was wearing a burgundy hat, a light colored jacket, black sneakers and blue jeans hanging low over his hips.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.