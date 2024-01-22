Unhinged man slashes three NYPD officers with machete in Brooklyn

A man slashed three NYPD officers with a machete as they were working to place him under arrest in an East Flatbush, Brooklyn apartment on Monday, according to police.

The officers were called to the apartment on New York Ave. near Beverley Road around 3:20 p.m. for reports of a 40-year-old acting erratically, cops said.

The officers spoke to the man’s family and were attempting to place the man under arrest when he attacked, slashing one of the cops in the right side of the head.

As the other officers stepped in to subdue the emotionally disturbed man, one suffered a slash wound to the wrist and the other to the shoulder, police said.

The officers were all taken to Kings County Hospital, where they were expected to recover.

Police arrested the slasher at the scene. Charges against him were pending Monday evening.