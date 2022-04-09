Unhinged man socks MTA conductor when told he couldn’t smoke on subway

Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
·1 min read

An unhinged man attacked an MTA train conductor after she told him that he couldn’t smoke on a Brooklyn train, cops said Saturday.

The beefy brute was puffing away on a Coney Island-bound F train at the Church Avenue station in Flatbush at about 2:40 a.m. on March 19 when the 37-year-old conductor told him he had to extinguish his cigarette.

Enraged, the suspect punched her on the right side of her face, then flashed a blade, cops said.

He lunged at the MTA employee with the blade, cutting the woman’s hand and right leg, before storming off.

EMS took the conductor to Maimonides Medical Center, where she received multiple stitches for her injuries.

The suspect was last seen running out of the station with an unidentified woman, cops said.

No arrests have been made.

Police on Saturday released surveillance camera footage of the suspect in the hopes someone recognizes him. The bearded suspect was last seen wearing a black and grey coat, a grey hoodie and a “Scotland” scarf.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

