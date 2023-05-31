'Unhinged'? Now Donald Trump is attacking former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany

Kayleigh McEnany during her White House days

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump has turned on another former loyalist, this time former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

"The RINOS & Globalists can have her. FoxNews should only use REAL Stars!!!" Trump said late Tuesday on his Truth Social website, drawing criticism from conservatives who have normally been sympathetic to the uber-aggressive former president.

"He’s completely unhinged," tweeted Marc Thiessen, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, a Washington Post columnist and a Fox News commentator who has also drawn Trump's wrath.

Saying that McEnany served Trump's administration loyally, Thiessen tweeted that "he’s losing control, lashing out at anyone and everyone who does not tow his line. Sad."

Kayleigh McEnany, Trump's former press secretary, signs on as Fox News contributor

Trump also referred to his former spokeswoman as "Kayleigh 'Milktoast' McEnany," though the term is spelled "milquetoast."

McEnany, now a Fox News host and commentator, has not commented directly on Trump's attack. In her time at the White House, she was an outspoken defender of Trump, including during his protest of the 2020 election.

In his post disowning his former press secretary, Trump claimed that McEnany misreported the size of the margin of a poll showing him ahead in the 2024 Republican presidential race.

Some Trump supporters did post clips of McEnany criticizing Trump at times in her role as a Fox News commentator.

Trump has a history of turning viciously on allies who are no longer useful to him, from attorney Michael Cohen to 2024 Republican presidential challenger Ron DeSantis.

In a tweet, Cohen - who has provided testimony against Trump in various investigations - said "this post by Donald demonstrates he is petty, unhinged and totally unfit for political office."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Unhinged'? Now Donald Trump is attacking loyalist Kayleigh McEnany