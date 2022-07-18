'Unhinged': Right-Wing Lawmaker Ripped Over Gun-Toting 'Message' For Biden

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tex.) fired off an angry video message aimed at President Joe Biden’s administration.

On the same day four people were killed in a mass shooting at an Indiana mall, and less than two months after a mass shooter at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, slaughtered 19 children and two teachers, Jackson tweeted:

I will NEVER give up my firearms. I will NEVER surrender my AR-15. If Democrats want to push an insane gun-grab, they can COME AND TAKE IT! pic.twitter.com/Yw6QVFqLg6 — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 17, 2022

Biden last month called for renewing the ban on sales of military-style assault weapons. But even in the face of repeated massacres by shooters who legally purchased the powerful rifles, Republicans have been steadfast in opposing reforms.

Jackson was once White House physician to presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, but has since turned into a conspiracy theorist ― and is so loyal to Trump that he once claimed the then-president could live to 200.

Jackson’s critics called him out over the video — and also targeted the dangerous way he was holding one of his weapons:

Rule #1 in firearm safety: Never point your firearm at anything you don't intend to shoot.



Guess Ronny is a little pissed at his foot. https://t.co/tjIVdcfFqX — Daryle Lamont Jenkins (@DLamontJenkins) July 18, 2022

Sounds like a threat from a deranged, unhinged lunatic who happens to be a United States Congressman. https://t.co/BSiGwGNUOB — Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) July 18, 2022

"His finger isn't on the trigger" 🤡



Right. His finger is on the mag release 😂 Which means he'd probably drop the mag trying to shoulder the rifle.



The safety is off. The mag window shows several rounds present. The bolt is in the forward position, too, Absolute clown show 🤡 pic.twitter.com/fBdshnfctV — Chad Loder (@chadloder) July 18, 2022

OH. MY. GOD!!

Ronny Jackson is angry and unhinged!! How is this even allowed?

pic.twitter.com/hl8jKUNdAn — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) July 18, 2022

This guy is a poster child for red flag laws. https://t.co/NHWvVNqLe1 — Michele 🌮🍷🎸🧂 (@UnimpressedTX) July 17, 2022

I believe that even in gerrymandered districts, in Texas, normal people are sick of having to defer to guys like this. There is a natural/normal human will not to be ruled by armed narcissists rolling on a fistful of pills. https://t.co/YEvug5XQQG — David Roth (@david_j_roth) July 18, 2022

Few things capture the deterioration of the U.S. (and especially the GOP) more than every political ad for the GOP in a MAGA district/state (which are most) requiring the candidates pose with as many guns as they can mishandle at once on film. https://t.co/foKOybAG2d — TimothyAlvis (@TAlvisReal) July 18, 2022

Gun poser and Republican Ronny Jackson holds two AR-15s, tells Joe Biden to “come and get it.”



Ronny, it’s “come and take it.” “Come and get it” is used to call people to get food. #ComeAndGetItpic.twitter.com/YRWE5jXV0t — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 18, 2022

Today, three people died in a mass shooting at a mall in Indiana and Ronny Jackson threatened Biden with his AR-15. https://t.co/cDV2hnwouo — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) July 18, 2022

"on behalf of -law abiding- gun owners *insert lowkey threat*" https://t.co/KAewbTEfqe — Pat Nadeau (@L4PatNadeau) July 18, 2022

I speak for every senior NCO in the Army when I say,



***grabs megaphone***



"HEY, FUCKTARD, DON'T FLAG YOURSELF." https://t.co/XlFqnEdP7Opic.twitter.com/GyglY9QR30 — Joseph Malik (@jmalikauthor) July 18, 2022

"I am far more likely to accidentally shoot myself with this gun than I am to stop an active shooter with it." https://t.co/K0kL8XZSNe — Daily Trix (@DailyTrix) July 18, 2022

This is a man that once was a physician. A man that once believed in First Do No Harm and now posts videos suggesting harm is all thats left. Pathetic. #VoteBlue2022https://t.co/FRV2DNF1bc — Victor Ruiz ☮-The Voice Of Rican- (@portarican_RT) July 18, 2022

Is there a red flag law in Texas? Ronny Jackson does not sound very stable. Take his guns away. https://t.co/g2S0f1pfUd — ☂ The Pee Tape 📹 🇺🇦 (@the_peetape) July 18, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.