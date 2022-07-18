  • Oops!
'Unhinged': Right-Wing Lawmaker Ripped Over Gun-Toting 'Message' For Biden

Ed Mazza
·4 min read
Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tex.) fired off an angry video message aimed at President Joe Biden’s administration.

On the same day four people were killed in a mass shooting at an Indiana mall, and less than two months after a mass shooter at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, slaughtered 19 children and two teachers, Jackson tweeted:

Biden last month called for renewing the ban on sales of military-style assault weapons. But even in the face of repeated massacres by shooters who legally purchased the powerful rifles, Republicans have been steadfast in opposing reforms.

Jackson was once White House physician to presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, but has since turned into a conspiracy theorist ― and is so loyal to Trump that he once claimed the then-president could live to 200.

Jackson’s critics called him out over the video — and also targeted the dangerous way he was holding one of his weapons:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

