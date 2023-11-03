Unhoused man arrested on suspicion of arson following fire along south Sacramento home’s fence

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District arrested a man experiencing homeless who is accused of intentionally setting fire Thursday morning along a home’s fence in south Sacramento and running away.

Firefighters went just after 11:30 a.m. to the 6900 block of Power Inn Road for reports of a small vegetation fire and saw a man fleeing the area, according to a social media post by Metro Fire.

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies and arson investigators were called to the scene to help find the suspect.

Authorities arrested a 36-year-old who faces a felony arson charge, Metro Fire said. He’s being held the Sacramento County Main Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail and is scheduled to next appear in court Monday, records show.