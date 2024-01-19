Unhoused man found dead behind St. Clair grocery store

ST. CLAIR, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a St. Clair, Missouri, man was found dead behind a local grocery store on Wednesday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Clair Police Department, officers were dispatched just after 6:50 a.m. to the Country Mart in the 900 block of Plaza Drive for an unresponsive person.

Officers found a man behind the store, lying face down in the snow. EMS arrived a short time later and determined the man, identified as Steven Everhart, was dead. Everhart was 54.

Police detectives were summoned to the area. They found no signs of trauma or foul play.

The Franklin County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of Everhart’s death.

Investigators met with an employee from the neighboring Dollar General store, who reported seeing Everhart the night before around 9 p.m. The employee told authorities that Everhart was a local “homeless person.”

According to police, the employee said he went outside for a smoke break and circled the building. He found Everhart behind the Dollar General. He said Everhart appeared to be intoxicated and was visibly shaking.

The employee brought Everhart inside the Dollar General so he could get warm and gave him a cigarette and some food. Everhart stayed in the store another hour until it closed.

Afterward, the employee asked Everhart if he had anywhere to go and said Everhart told him he did, but never said where. The employee last saw Everhart walking east on nearby Treva Lane.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.