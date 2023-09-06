Unhoused woman found dead inside tent on city's south side

A 48-year-old unhoused woman was found dead Sunday afternoon inside a tent at a homeless camp in a wooded area near South Rogers Street and Gordon Pike on Bloomington's south side.

Investigators suspect she may have died from an overdose, according to an initial Bloomington Police Department report. Drug paraphernalia was found near her body, the report said, and the man in whose tent she was staying confirmed the woman used heroin and other drugs.

He told police the woman who died had been staying there about a week, and that she was fine when he saw her around 1 a.m. Sunday. When he returned to the tent 12 hours later, he found her unresponsive, located someone with a cell phone and called 911 at 1:19 p.m.

The woman's identity had not been released by Tuesday afternoon. An autopsy will determine her cause and manner of death, BPD Capt. Ryan Pedigo said.

