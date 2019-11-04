Is Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (HKG:220) Trading At A 29% Discount?

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (HKG:220) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Uni-President China Holdings fairly valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥1.68b CN¥2.04b CN¥2.05b CN¥2.19b CN¥2.30b CN¥2.39b CN¥2.47b CN¥2.54b CN¥2.61b CN¥2.68b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x9 Analyst x7 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 4.91% Est @ 4.03% Est @ 3.43% Est @ 3% Est @ 2.7% Est @ 2.49% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 6.8% CN¥1.6k CN¥1.8k CN¥1.7k CN¥1.7k CN¥1.7k CN¥1.6k CN¥1.6k CN¥1.5k CN¥1.4k CN¥1.4k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥16b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2019 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥2.7b× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ 6.8%– 2.0%) = CN¥57b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥57b÷ ( 1 + 6.8%)10= CN¥30b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CN¥46b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of HK$8.4, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 29% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Uni-President China Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.