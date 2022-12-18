Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Uni-Select is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$101m ÷ (US$1.4b - US$448m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Uni-Select has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Retail Distributors industry average it falls behind.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Uni-Select compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Uni-Select here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

Uni-Select's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 31% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Key Takeaway

To bring it all together, Uni-Select has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 60% return over the last five years. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Uni-Select can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

