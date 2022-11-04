Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (AMS:URW) investors are sitting on a loss of 65% if they invested three years ago

If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. Long term Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (AMS:URW) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. Sadly for them, the share price is down 68% in that time. And over the last year the share price fell 30%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 19% in the last 90 days. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 13% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield became profitable within the last five years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. So it's worth looking at other metrics to try to understand the share price move.

We think that the revenue decline over three years, at a rate of 26% per year, probably had some shareholders looking to sell. After all, if revenue keeps shrinking, it may be difficult to find earnings growth in the future.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Dividends have been really beneficial for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 65%, over the last 3 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield shareholders are down 30% for the year, falling short of the market return. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 27%, likely weighing on the stock. Shareholders have lost 18% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on NL exchanges.

