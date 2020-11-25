Breaking News:

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO SE
Paris, Amsterdam, November 25, 2020

Press release

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces successful €2 Bn bond placement

URW today successfully priced a €2 Bn two-tranche senior bond offering, strengthening its liquidity position and extending the Group’s debt maturity:

  • A €1 Bn bond with a 6 year and 5 months maturity and a 0.625% fixed coupon; and

  • A €1 Bn bond with an 11-year maturity and a 1.375% fixed coupon.

This successful issuance was more than three times oversubscribed, attracting over €6.5 Bn of demand.

As announced earlier today, the Group has also launched a simultaneous tender offer for an aggregate principal amount of up to €1 Bn across five outstanding bonds, which have a total principal amount of €2.8 Bn and maturity dates ranging from February 2021 to February 2024. The tender offer results will be announced on December 2, 2020.

The net proceeds from this issuance will be used for general corporate purposes, including the funding of the concurrent tender offer and the refinancing of upcoming bond maturities.

For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Samuel Warwood
Maarten Otte
+33 1 76 77 58 02
Maarten.otte@urw.com

Media Relations
Céline van Steenbrugghe
+33 6 71 89 73 08
celine.vansteenbrugghe@urw.com

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at €58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Its centres welcome 1.2 billion visits per year. Present on two continents and in 12 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers.
With the support of its 3,400 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from an BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and from a Baa1 rating from Moody’s.

For more information, please visit www.urw.com
Visit our Media Library at https://mediacentre.urw.com
Follow the Group updates on Twitter @urw_group, Linkedin @Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Instagram @urw_group

