The Unibel (EPA:UNBL) Share Price Is Down 50% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried

As an investor its worth striving to ensure your overall portfolio beats the market average. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Unibel S.A. (EPA:UNBL) shareholders, since the share price is down 50% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 48%. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 44% in a year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 27% in the last three months.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the three years that the share price fell, Unibel's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 20% each year. So do you think it's a coincidence that the share price has dropped 21% per year, a very similar rate to the EPS? We don't. So it seems that investor expectations of the company are staying pretty steady, despite the disappointment. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Unibel's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Unibel's TSR of was a loss of 48% for the 3 years. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Unibel had a tough year, with a total loss of 43% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 5.6%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 1.7% per year over five years. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. Is Unibel cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

