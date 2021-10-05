UNICEF: Battered by pandemic, kids need mental health help

JOHN LEICESTER
·3 min read

PARIS (AP) — Governments must pour more money and resources into preserving the mental well-being of children and adolescents, the U.N.'s child protection agency urged in a report Tuesday that sounded alarms about blows to mental health from the COVID-19 pandemic that hit poor and vulnerable children particularly hard.

The United Nations Children’s Fund said its “State of the World’s Children” study is its most comprehensive look so far this century at the mental health of children and adolescents globally. The coronavirus crisis, forcing school closures that upended the lives of children and adolescents, has thrust the issue of their mental well-being to the fore.

UNICEF said it may take years to fully measure the extent of the pandemic's impact on young people's mental health. Psychiatrists quickly saw signs of distress, with children and adolescents seeking help for suicidal thoughts, anxiety, eating disorders and other difficulties as lockdowns and switching to remote learning severed them from friends and routines and as COVID-19 killed parents and grandparents.

“With nationwide lockdowns and pandemic-related movement restrictions, children have spent indelible years of their lives away from family, friends, classrooms, play — key elements of childhood itself,” said UNICEF's executive director, Henrietta Fore.

“The impact is significant, and it is just the tip of the iceberg,” Fore said. “Even before the pandemic, far too many children were burdened under the weight of unaddressed mental health issues. Too little investment is being made by governments to address these critical needs.”

Pediatric psychiatrists say they were already short of resources before the pandemic brought a surge in caseloads. UNICEF said spending on promoting and protecting mental health “is extremely low” yet the needs are pressing. Citing pre-pandemic figures from 2019, UNICEF estimated nearly 46,000 children and adolescents ages 10 to 19 end their own lives every year.

The scale of pandemic-related distress among children and adolescents has jolted some governments into action. France, which is hosting a two-day global summit on mental health this week, has offered free therapy sessions for children and young people and pledged to extend that help from next year to everyone with a doctor’s prescription. Elsewhere, counseling hotlines — some newly opened to help people struggling with their mental health during the pandemics — saw surging demand.

UNICEF said multiple worries affect the mental health of children and adolescents, including anxieties over possible illness, lockdowns, school closures and other upheavals in their lives. Lockdowns also fueled behavior problems, and were particularly hard-felt by kids with autism and attention and hyperactivity disorders, UNICEF said.

Remote learning was beyond the reach of hundreds of millions of young people. One in three schoolchildren couldn’t take part because they had no internet access or television, UNICEF said. Children in the poorest families were most affected. It estimated that two out of five children in eastern and southern Africa were still out of school as recently as July.

Even when they haven't been forced to drop out of school and work to help make ends meet, children also are being hit by the pandemic’s destructive repercussions for jobs and economies. UNICEF said the crisis has triggered “a sharp uptick” in numbers of children in poverty, with an additional 142 million children thought to have slipped into poverty last year.

Financial hardship and school closures could also put more girls at risk of being forced into early marriage as child brides, UNICEF warned.

Although children and adolescents have been less likely to die from COVID-19 than older and more vulnerable people, UNICEF cautioned that the pandemic has clouded their long-term future and “upended their lives, and created real concern for their mental health and well-being."

“It will hang over the aspirations and lifetime earnings of a generation whose education has been disrupted,” it said. “The risk is that the aftershocks of this pandemic will chip away at the happiness and well-being of children, adolescents and caregivers for years to come.”

___

Follow all AP stories on the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Maasai Mara safari overcrowding stresses Kenyan wildlife

    Tourists pay good money to see a kill, but this obsession could be damaging the ecosystem.

  • Haiti to UN Security Council: Help us handle gang violence

    Haiti's top diplomat implored the U.N. Security Council on Monday for help tackling gang violence and crime, saying the existing U.N. political mission needs to pivot toward strengthening security and law enforcement institutions in the crisis-wracked country. “It’s vital to take account of the new realities that the country is facing and that the mandate is adjusted accordingly,” Foreign Minister Claude Joseph told the council after a summer of calamities in the Western Hemisphere's poorest country. U.S. border patrol agents' treatment of Haitian migrants massed at the southern U.S. border sparked outrage last month.

  • Dr. Ziv Gamliel speaks about lung cancer concerns

    Dr. Ziv Gamliel speaks about lung cancer concerns

  • GOVERNOR DESANTIS' WIFE DIAGNOSED WITH BREAST CANCER

    CASEY DESANTIS DIAGNOSED WITH BREAST CANCER

  • Creators of Netflix’s ‘The Billion Dollar Code’ on the Battle Over Google Earth

    Based on real events, Netflix miniseries “The Billion Dollar Code” – created by Oliver Ziegenbalg and Robert Thalheim, and set to be released exclusively on Netflix on Thursday – shows the German inventors of 1994 Terravision and their fight to be acknowledged as creators of the Google Earth algorithm. In 2014, Berlin-based ART+COM sued Google […]

  • Family sues city of Arlington in child’s death from brain-eating amoeba at splash pad

    “On behalf of our family and our friends we just want you to know that Bakari was a loving, energetic, passionate, sweet, beautiful, innocent boy,” said father Tariq Williams.

  • Hypersonic missiles: the alarming must-have in military tech

    North Korea's test of a hypersonic missile last week sparked new concerns about the race to acquire the alarming technology that is hard to defend against and could unsettle the global nuclear balance.

  • California Governor Signs Law To Improve Outcomes For Black Birthing People And Babies

    Black women are six times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than white women in California.

  • D.C. pauses homeless encampment clearing

    A homeless encampment clearing was paused and the chair of the D.C. Council’s committee that oversees housing is asking for a pilot program to be re-evaluated after an unhoused man was hit by a bulldozer on Monday. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWard 1 Councilmember Brianne Nadeau says she is concerned about the future of a pilot program that will connect some unhoused residents to housing and permanently clear four encampments

  • Thousands of years ago, humans raised these giant, murderous birds

    It's often referred to as the world's most dangerous bird: The cassowary.

  • Lee’s Summit students walk out of class after alleged fight, bullying of LGBTQ student

    “These kids were pushed to a point that they felt like if nobody else was going to stick up for them, they had to stick up for themselves,” one parent said.

  • Facebook does not believe it is a primary cause of polarization -exec to CNN

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Facebook Inc executive said in an interview on Sunday with CNN that the company does not believe that its social media service is a primary contributor to the political polarization that has become widespread in the United States. The company's vice president of policy and global affairs, Nick Clegg, spoke ahead of an expected Sunday evening segment on CBS' "60 Minutes" featuring a whistleblower who alleges the company moved too quickly to lift some election-related restrictions it had put in place around the November 2020 contest. Clegg acknowledged that the company's platform can serve as a conduit for hate speech and disinformation.

  • Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp returning to normal after major internet outage

    Six hours after Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp — three of the most-used apps in the world — went down Monday, their services slowly began coming back online for a few users. At around 6 p.m. EDT, CloudFare, which tracked the outage since it began, said in a blog post that Facebook was seemingly “reconnected to the global Internet and DNS working again,” adding that it would “take further ...

  • Trying to Make Sense of COVID's Mysterious 2-Month Cycle

    COVID-19 is once again in retreat. The reasons remain somewhat unclear, and there is no guarantee that the decline in caseloads will continue. But the turnaround is now large enough — and been going on long enough — to deserve attention. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The number of new daily cases in the United States has fallen 35% since Sept. 1. Worldwide, cases have also dropped more than 30% since late August. “This is as good as the world has looked in many month

  • The Wrong Mask Could Stop You From Flying Internationally

    International travel has risen throughout 2021, and many countries have opened their borders to vaccinated travelers. From the second you hit the airport, on through until you exit, masks are a requirement. In particular, many airlines that fly between the U.S. and Europe have instituted new mask guidelines prohibiting cloth masks.

  • A cartoonist with a $100,000 Al Qaeda bounty on his head for drawing the Prophet Muhammad as a dog died when a truck crashed into his car

    Lars Vilks and his two police chaperones died after a truck smashed into their car in the southern Swedish town of Markaryd on Sunday.

  • Woman's depression cured by targeted electrical brain stimulation, a first, pioneered by UCSF researchers

    UCSF researchers find success in first-ever treatment for severe depression targeting specific brain circuits with intermittent electrical stimulation

  • California deploys national guard to hospitals overwhelmed by Covid

    Rural north and Central Valley have case rates three or four times higher than the rest of the state, exposing stark disparities Members of the US national guard administer Covid vaccines on opening day of new mass vaccination site on the campus at California State University of Los Angeles in February. Photograph: Frederic J Brown/AFP/Getty Images The national guard has been deployed to hospitals in rural north and central California, where short-staffed hospitals have been overwhelmed with cor

  • Sweden to give 12-15 year olds Pfizer vaccine, rejects Moderna

    Sweden's Public Health Agency said on Monday it recommended the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's, Comirnaty vaccine against COVID-19 for children between 12-15, opting against rival Moderna's Spikevax. The European Medicines Agency approved the use of Comirnaty in May, while Spikevax was given the nod for children over 12 in July. "All in all, we see reason to choose the vaccine that we know the most about and that is most well-proven when it comes to vaccinating children between 12 and 15 years of age," Anders Tegnell, head of department and state epidemiologist at the Health Agency said.

  • She Was Training for a Marathon. Suddenly, She Could Barely Walk.

    WHAT COULD CAUSE SO SUDDEN A DECLINE? The 47-year-old woman lay in bed, exhausted and in pain. Her longtime partner lay next to her, anxious to do anything to help her feel better. Suddenly her right leg jerked and jumped as if possessed by some demon spirit — the movement was fast and erratic and lasted less than five seconds. “What was that?” her partner asked, amazed and worried. Then it happened again. And again. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The previous two wee