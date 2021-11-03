UNICEF to directly fund Afghan teachers, bypassing Taliban authorities

FILE PHOTO: Waheedullah Hashimi, Director of External Programmes and Aid at the Ministry of Education, speaks during an interview in Kabul
Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam
·2 min read

By Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam

KABUL (Reuters) - The United Nations children's agency said it was planning to set up a system to directly fund Afghan teachers, after the international community placed a freeze on funding to the Taliban-led administration.

"UNICEF is setting up a system that will allow direct payments to teachers without the funds being channelled through the de facto authorities," Jeannette Vogelaar, UNICEF Afghanistan's Chief of Education, told Reuters in an email.

In preparation, she said, UNICEF would begin registering all public school teachers.

"The best way to support the education of girls in Afghanistan is to continue supporting their schools and teachers. UNICEF is calling upon donors not to let Afghanistan's children down," Vogelaar added.

Afghanistan's public services, in particular health and education, have been plunged into crisis since the Islamist Taliban movement took over the country on Aug. 15.

Many foreign governments have placed a ban on funding outside of humanitarian aid that is channelled through multilateral agencies.

That has generally been limited to urgent supplies such as wheat and blankets, leaving public service workers including teachers without pay for months. Billions of dollars in Afghan central bank funds held overseas have also been frozen.

The international community has raised alarm that the Taliban might restrict female education, and high schools for girls in many parts of the country have remained closed even while those for boys have been allowed to open.

A Taliban official told Reuters this week there would be "good news" soon on older girls being allowed to go back to school, and that they were working with UNICEF and other international organisations on the issue.

"We are working especially with UNICEF and some other international organisations ... to come up with a good solution ... we have meetings on a daily basis," said Waheedullah Hashimi, Director of External Programmes and Aid at Afghanistan's Ministry of Education.

"We have a problem that economically we are not good ... that is why we are requesting the international community, international organisations, especially those who have funds for emergency situations, to help us in this regard," he added.

(Reporting by Gibran Peshiman; Writing by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ball State students help refugees resettle in Muncie

    Nikki DeMentri reports on how Ball State students help refugees resettle in Muncie.

  • Dozens killed as blasts, gunfire hit Kabul hospital

    A Taliban security official has announced at least 25 people have been killed and over 50 wounded after two explosions and gunfire broke out at Afghanistan's biggest military hospital.The explosions took place at the entrance of the 400-bed Sardar Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital in central Kabul on Tuesday (November 1).They were followed immediately with an assault by a group of gunmen, a Taliban spokesman said who also added that four of the attackers were killed by Taliban security forces and a fifth was captured.A health worker, who managed to escape from the scene, reported hearing a large explosion followed by a couple of minutes of gunfire, before a second larger blast. While there has been no immediate claim of responsibility, the official Bakhtar news agency quoted witnesses saying a number of Islamic State fighters entered the hospital and clashed with security forces. The blasts add to a growing list of attacks and killings since the Taliban completed their victory over the previous Western-backed government in August.Islamic State, which has carried out a series of attacks since the Taliban's seizure of Kabul, mounted a complex attack on the hospital in 2017, killing more than 30 people.The group's attacks, coupled with a spiralling economic crisis, have caused mounting concern over the future stability of the country.

  • ‘Afghanistan’: Former British Soldier Witnesses Taliban Takeover in New Doc From WestEnd, Cinephil – AFM (EXCLUSIVE)

    A timely new documentary chronicles a British solder’s return to Afghanistan, just as U.S. troops pulled out of the country amid a Taliban takeover. WestEnd Films, in collaboration with Israeli outfit Cinephil, is this week launching worldwide sales on “Afghanistan” at the virtual American Film Market — a project that marks one of the first […]

  • The woman defying the Taliban on girls' education

    A UK woman set up an online school for Afghan girls. Weeks in, she has nearly a thousand students.

  • 3 Pros and 3 Cons of Working in Retirement

    Seniors choose to work in retirement for a number of reasons, and some people love it. Retirement is supposed to be the end of work, after all. If you're not sure which camp you fall into, this list of pros and cons of working in retirement might help you make up your mind.

  • Supreme Court rejects religious groups' challenge of New York abortion rule

    Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch said they would have granted review of the case.

  • U.S. Senate Democrats return to voting rights with eye on filibuster

    U.S. Senate Democrats will try to advance voting rights legislation in the face of overwhelming Republican opposition for a fourth time on Wednesday, amid pressure to break the deadlock by altering a key Senate rule as early as this month. The Senate is due to vote on whether to begin debate on the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which would restore state voting requirements to prohibit racial discrimination that were struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2013. If Republicans block it as expected, which they have done three times this year with other voting bills, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will face new calls to abolish or alter the chamber's filibuster rule, which requires 60 of the Senate's 100 lawmakers to agree on most legislation.

  • RESULTS: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy seeks a second term against Republican Jack Ciattarelli

    Murphy and Virginia candidate Terry McAuliffe are the most powerful Democrats to face statewide contests since Biden took office in January.

  • Haitians hold voodoo rituals to honor ancestors amid crisis

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Haitians honored their ancestors to mark the Day of the Dead on Tuesday in colorful voodoo rituals that offered a respite from the tough day-to-day reality of fuel shortages, gang violence and rising malnutrition. Voodoo followers in the Caribbean nation gathered in cemeteries, many dressed in white and some with their faces covered in white powder, to sing and dance as part of rituals that involve communing with ancestral spirits. More than half of Haiti's 11 million people are believed to practice voodoo, a religion brought from West Africa by enslaved men and women and practiced clandestinely under French colonial rule.

  • Airlines reopen lounges with new perks, more walk-ins from economy

    Airlines are reopening airport lounges with higher-end service to lure back premium travelers after the pandemic, while increasingly opening the VIP experience to tourists - for a fee. United Airlines opened its first Polaris lounge at Washington Dulles on Oct 21 and announced plans last Thursday to reopen existing lounges in New York, Chicago and Houston by end-year, with the rest set to follow in early 2022. Air France has inaugurated a 3,000-square-metre temple to French design in one of its main terminals at Paris Charles de Gaulle.

  • The Reasons Why "Army Of Thieves" Blew My Mind And Satisfied My Soul

    Always bet on Dieter.View Entire Post ›

  • Taliban bans foreign currencies in Afghanistan

    The country's economy is on the brink of collapse after the exodus of international support.

  • The US Navy has figured out what a nuclear-powered attack submarine ran into in the South China Sea: report

    The Navy still wasn't sure last week, but it has now completed its investigation into the incident involving USS Connecticut, a new report says.

  • Republican Glenn Youngkin defeats Democrat Terry McAuliffe in high-stakes Virginia governor's election

    Youngkin's victory in the blue-trending Virginia is a huge win for the GOP and a dire warning for Democrats ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

  • QAnon supporters gather over theory that JFK Jr. will emerge, announce Trump to be reinstated

    Some QAnon conspiracy theorists gathered in Dallas as a theory circulated that John F. Kennedy Jr. would reappear and announce Trump was reinstated.

  • Michelle Wu becomes first woman and person of color elected mayor of Boston, AP projects

    The next Boston mayor will be Michelle Wu, a Democrat, The Associated Press projects. Wu is the first woman and person of color to be elected as Boston mayor.

  • Watch: Omarosa says Trump was 'fascinated with looking at the KKK garb' at a Mississippi civil-rights museum the day she was fired

    The pair filmed three TV shows together, including "The Apprentice," and continued to work together during the early days of the Trump administration.

  • Filipino activists want Marcos son out of presidential race

    Human rights groups asked the Philippine Commission on Elections to disqualify the son and namesake of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos from running for president in next year’s elections, saying he was convicted of tax evasion, could no longer hold public office and kept the damaging details from the public. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s spokesman, Victor Rodriguez, on Wednesday called the petition “propaganda” and said they would address “this predictable nuisance” when they receive a formal copy of it. The issue, which should be resolved by elections commissioners before the May 9 vote, could spark a legal battle that could go all the way to the Supreme Court.

  • Trump May Be About To Learn That Being Ex-President Doesn’t Carry Much Weight In Court

    The former president faces a Thursday hearing on his attempt to keep secret his actions and involvement in the Capitol riot he incited to try to remain in power.

  • The US Air Force is trimming its fighter force. Here are the 4 jets it wants to fight future wars.

    US Air Force officials say the service's current seven fighter airframes are too expensive to maintain, and the plan to trim the force down to four.