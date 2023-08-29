UNICEF: Only third of Ukrainian children can attend schools in person

Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
·2 min read
0

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) published a report on Aug. 28, calling attention to the fact that some Ukrainian children are facing their fourth year of online schooling ahead of the start of the new school year on Sep. 1.

Education in Ukraine was first disrupted due to the Covid-19 pandemic and then the full-scale war.

Schools shut on Feb. 24, 2022, when Russia launched its invasion and many have not reopened due to the threat of Russian attacks.

As a result, a third of Ukrainian schoolchildren learn online. One third of children learn fully in-person, and another third learn in a hybrid approach.

About half of Ukrainian teachers believe there has been a decline in the language, reading, and mathematics skills of their students since then, according to UNICEF.

UNICEF cites the case of Viktoria, a 12-year-old girl living in Kherson, a place where schools teach exclusively online due to the constant threat of Russian attacks.

She is now one of three children left in her class, which numbered 33 before the outbreak of the full-scale invasion.

Since February 2022, over 3,500 educational institutions in Ukraine have been damaged or destroyed, UNICEF reported in July.

Most recently, on Aug. 23, a Russian attack drone struck a school in Romny, Sumy Oblast, killing four people and injuring four others.

The bodies of the school principal, deputy principal, secretary, and librarian were retrieved from under the rubble. They were in the building to prepare for the start of the school year.

Due to the necessity of online teaching, UNICEF said it has provided 20,000 tablets and laptops to Ukrainian schoolchildren thanks to funding from the European Union and South Korea. 30,000 more laptops will be distributed in the coming months.

Ukraine's Education Ministry is developing a course in cooperation with UNICEF on mine safety for Ukrainian schoolchildren, the ministry announced on Aug. 14.

The course will become a mandatory part of the curriculum.

Read also: ‘That’s it, it’s death, guys.’ What we know about Russia’s killing of 2 Ukrainian teenagers in occupied Berdiansk


We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Ukraine's counteroffensive turning out to be a bust?

    Ukrainian drone strikes are rattling Russians, but the long-planned summer counteroffensive has yet to meet with much success.

  • Why Putin may help Trump again

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may try to help Joe Biden's 2024 adversary by putting upward pressure on US gasoline prices.

  • It's time to accelerate integration of commercial space tech into the US Department of Defense

    Commercial space capabilities are playing a crucial role in providing Ukraine an advantage in its fight against Russian aggression. Commercial systems are proving resilience and complicating Russia’s moves. Data from commercial systems is easy to share because it is unclassified.

  • Latina woman opens up about 1st-generation Latinos reclaiming the term ‘no sabo’

    What is a 'No Sabo' kid? The post Latina woman opens up about 1st-generation Latinos reclaiming the term ‘no sabo’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • The Coach Outlet Labor Day sale is here, and you can get an extra 20% off tote bags, wallets and more

    You'll save even more when you buy a tote bag and a wallet together. The post The Coach Outlet Labor Day sale is here, and you can get an extra 20% off tote bags, wallets and more appeared first on In The Know.

  • TCL's new budget phones are the first to feature NXTPAPER displays

    The TCL 40 NXTPAPER models are budget-oriented devices that promise "industry-leading eye comfort" with mid- to low-range specs.

  • YouTube is giving creators violating policies a way to wipe out their warnings

    YouTube announced this morning a change to its Community Guidelines that impact creators who break its rules. Starting today, creators will now have the option of taking an educational training course when they receive a warning. When completed, YouTube will lift the warning from the creator's channel as long as they don't violate the same policy for 90 days.

  • Today only, save $55 on a new Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite — it's only $105

    You have a few more hours to save big on this little guy. Plus: The 12-inch version is on sale too — over $130 off!

  • Quora's Poe launches bot search, announces enterprise package

    Quora's AI chatbot product Poe is still being updated at a rapid pace as the company announced new features over the past few days, including the ability to search for custom bots and a new enterprise tier for its premium plans. In an email sent to customers over the weekend, Poe announced that it will soon launch an enterprise package for employees. This offering sounds more like a group subscription package for corporates so employees can use Poe's premium tier.

  • Lighter Capital raises $130M credit facility to ignite revenue-based financing for startups

    At a time when securing venture capital funds is not especially easy, Lighter Capital continues to provide non-dilutive funding, in the way of revenue-based financing, to technology startups. The firm, led by Melissa Widner, CEO, was founded in 2010 and has since provided hundreds of millions dollars in financing via more than 1,100 rounds of growth capital without startups having to sell equity. Lighter Capital designed its revenue-based financing model for tech companies in the SaaS, technology services, subscription services and digital media sectors that already have revenue and are growing.

  • Home prices rose again in June but higher mortgage rates complicate housing's outlook

    The S&P Case-Shiller US National Composite home price index increased by 0.7% in June compared with May on a seasonally adjusted basis.

  • Donor sperm can help men who struggle with infertility become dads. Here's what the process is like.

    "Whether or not they share my DNA isn’t the end-all, be-all," one man tells Yahoo Life.

  • Snapchat's new 'Dreams' feature uses generative AI to remix users' selfies

    Snapchat has added a new generative AI feature to its app, called “Dreams.”

  • Allseated, a virtual venue tour and event planning platform, raises $20M

    Allseated, a platform that helps event organizers plan and showcase venues virtually, has raised $20 million in a debt round of funding*. Founded in 2011, Allseated serves a collaborative space-visualization platform that allows venues and planners to create virtual walkthroughs for prospective clients, including tools for building 360-degree views of buildings and designing floor plans. Indeed, Allseated launched a "metaverse for enterprises" last May, however alongside today's funding news the company revealed that it's spinning out its so-called "meetaverse" division into a standalone entity, though it provided no further context on why it's doing so, who's heading it up, or how it will be funded.

  • Calm's new Sleep Story is narrated by TikTok’s text-to-speech voice artist

    Calm is introducing a new Sleep Story that is narrated by the voice behind TikTok's text-to-speech voice, the company announced on Tuesday. Kat Callaghan, a Canadian radio host and voiceover artist who voices the perky and robot-like voice on TikTok, worked with Calm to help users drift off to sleep in a new Sleep Story. The new Sleep Story, called "Once Upon a TikTok Tale," takes listeners on an immersive journey where Callaghan describes a series of dreamy locations based on surreal, sleepy versions of popular TikTok trends.

  • Google's new A3 GPU supercomputer with Nvidia H100 GPUs will be generally available next month

    Despite their $30,000+ price, Nvidia's H100 GPUs are a hot commodity -- to the point where they are typically back-ordered. Earlier this year, Google Cloud announced the private preview launch of its H100-powered A3 GPU virtual machines, which combines Nvidia's chips with Google's custom-designed 200 Gpbs Infrastructure Processing Units (IPUs). Now, at its Cloud Next conference, Google announced that it will launch the A3 into general availability next month.

  • Google Cloud announces the 5th generation of its custom TPUs

    At Cloud Next, its annual user conference, Google Cloud today announced the launch of the fifth generation of its tensor processing units (TPUs) for AI training and inferencing. Google announced the fourth version of its custom processors in 2021, but it only became available to developers in 2022. Compared to the last generation, this version promises to deliver a 2x improvement in training performance per dollar and a 2.x5 improvement in inferencing performance per dollar.

  • Redwood Materials raises $1B to expand US battery supply chain

    Redwood Materials, the battery recycling startup founded by former Tesla co-founder and CTO JB Straubel, has raised over $1 billion in a Series D round at a post-money valuation of over $5 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter. The raise brings Redwood's total equity capital to $2 billion. The company says it will use the funds to continue building capacity, expanding domestic battery supply chain, and allowing customers to buy battery materials -- like lithium, nickel and cobalt -- made in the U.S. for the first time.

  • Eldercare robot ElliQ nabs another $25 million in funding

    The Israeli firm announced a $36 million Series B in the early days of the pandemic, and now it’s adding another $25 million. The new raise, which includes $20 million in venture capital and $5 million in venture debt, brings its total raise up to $83 million. The round was led by Toyota’s Woven Capital growth funding, along with participation from Toyota Ventures, OurCrowd and Western Technology Investment.

  • ControlRooms.ai raises $10M for industrial manufacturing troubleshooting platform

    Industrial manufacturers face, on average, about 800 hours of unplanned downtime every year, or more than 15 hours per week, according to a recent report. The cost of unexpected troubleshooting, estimated at $50 billion yearly, results in lower productivity and lost revenue. Most companies are still manually troubleshooting, but ControlRooms.ai.