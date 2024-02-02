UNICEF says 17,000 children in Gaza Strip are without close family

Palestinian children ride on a cart carrying plastic containers to fill with water from a tank in a camp for IDP near Rafah border crossing, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas. Mohammed Talatene/dpa

Around 17,000 Palestinian children and young people are living in the Gaza Strip without their parents or siblings, the UN children's aid organization UNICEF said on Friday.

Israel has been bombarding the coastal strip in a bid to root out the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, which controls Gaza and launched terrorist attacks on Israel on October 7, which killed more than 1,200 people.

Israel's response has now left over 27,000 Gazans dead, according to the Hamas-controlled health authority.

Children's parents in the strip have either been killed, injured or have had to move elsewhere, UNICEF spokesman for the region Jonathan Crickx told reporters in Geneva via a video link from Jerusalem.

“Palestinian children's mental health is severely impacted, they present symptoms like extremely high levels of persistent anxiety, loss of appetite, cannot sleep, they have emotional outbursts or they panic every time they hear a bombing," he said.

"These children don't have anything to do with this conflict. Yet they are suffering like no child should ever suffer. Not a single child whatever the religion, nationality, language or race, no child should ever be exposed to the level of violence seen on October 7 or to the level of violence that we have witnessed since then."

With some children, it is not known who they belong to. They are still too young or are in such a state of shock that they cannot say their name.

Two related children, six and four, both lost practically their entire families at the beginning of December, Crickx said, adding that the four-year-old is in complete shock.

