UNICEF warns about dangers to children in Gaza

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) is warning about the killing of children in Gaza amid fighting between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

“Hundreds and hundreds of children have been killed and injured,” spokesperson James Elder said at a press briefing Friday in Geneva, according to a UNICEF summary. “Every hour in Gaza the number of children killed rises. The killing of children must stop.

“The images and stories are clear: children with horrendous burns, mortar wounds, and lost limbs,” Elder continued. “And hospitals are utterly overwhelmed to treat them. Yet the numbers keep rising.”

Israel ordered the evacuation of around 1 million people in Gaza ahead of an expected ground operation in the territory, which faces Israeli airstrikes and a blackout Friday.

“The IDF calls for the evacuation of all civilians of Gaza City from their homes southwards for their own safety and protection and move to the area south of the Wadi Gaza,” the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) wrote in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The U.N. warned that the movement of so many people with a 24-hour deadline could be disastrous.

Since fighting began after Hamas attacked Saturday, approximately 2,800 people have died on both sides. About 150 people were taken into Gaza by militants as hostages. Israel has said it will not allow supplies into the territory until the hostages are freed.

“Gaza’s sole power plant ran out of fuel Wednesday afternoon, shutting down electricity, water and wastewater treatment,” Elder said. “Most residents can no longer get drinking water from service providers or household water through pipelines[.]”

“Humanitarians must be able to safely access children and their families with lifesaving services and supplies — wherever they may be.”

