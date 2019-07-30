Unichem Laboratories (NSE:UNICHEMLAB) Debt But No Earnings

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Unichem Laboratories Limited (NSE:UNICHEMLAB) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Unichem Laboratories

How Much Debt Does Unichem Laboratories Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2019, Unichem Laboratories had ₹2.00b of debt, up from ₹1.51b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds ₹9.98b in cash, so it actually has ₹7.98b net cash.

NSEI:UNICHEMLAB Historical Debt, July 30th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Unichem Laboratories's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Unichem Laboratories had liabilities of ₹5.03b due within 12 months, and liabilities of ₹267.9m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had ₹9.98b in cash and ₹4.87b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has ₹9.55b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This luscious liquidity implies that Unichem Laboratories's balance sheet is sturdy like a giant sequoia tree. With this in mind one could posit that its balance sheet is as strong as beautiful a rare rhino. Succinctly put, Unichem Laboratories boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Unichem Laboratories's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Over 12 months, Unichem Laboratories reported revenue of ₹12b, which is a gain of 45%. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Unichem Laboratories?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. Anf the fact is that over the last twelve months Unichem Laboratories lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through ₹5.2b of cash and made a loss of ₹256m. But at least it has ₹10.0b on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, Unichem Laboratories may be on a path to profitability. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how Unichem Laboratories's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.