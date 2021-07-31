Unicorns are ready for a haircut

Natasha Mascarenhas
·4 min read

The digitization of your haircut may not have been on your 2020 bucket list, but 2021 has an even more surprising line item: Tech-powered barbershops are now a business proposition valued at nearly a billion dollars.

Squire is a back-end barbershop management tool for independent businesses. I first covered it in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The startup raised millions of dollars days before its key clientele — barber shops — were shut down across the country. The company eventually went from defense to offense in its growth strategy, finding itself as a key partner for any barbershop that needed to start offering contactless payments, digital appointment booking and a more seamless customer experience built for a generation used to doing everything online.

This week, Squire tripled its valuation thanks to a Tiger-Global-led round. The company is now worth $750 million, after being valued at around $75 million when we first spoke to them.

When I spoke to co-founder Dave Salvant, who launched the company with Songe LaRon in 2016, he explained how the company is now in a spot to expand into other barbershop-specific value propositions — either through acquisitions or partnerships. This week, for example, Squire announced that it launched a payment processing arm with Bond, a venture-backed fintech infrastructure company. The company also partnered with Gusto to bring on HR services for its clientele. Salvant noted how the progress of tech, especially financial services, lets them offer up a strong product without needing to build everything in-house.

While these are partnerships for now, I wouldn’t be surprised if we see Squire begin to scoop up companies that can unlock value from its existing datasets of how barbershops function and what kind of capital comes in and out of those doors.

Behind the numbers:

It’s a company to watch that fits into the narrative of pandemic rocked, then proven startups looking to expand with fresh capitalization. Less common, though, is that Squire is now en route to becoming a historical and unfortunately still rare Black-led unicorn. More data points, the better.

In the rest of this newsletter, we’ll discuss Robinhood’s public debut and why a CEO thinks everyone needs to be them for a day. You can find me on Twitter @nmasc_.

Robinhood sells Robinhood

illustration of robinhood feather logo spraypainted on a brick wall
illustration of robinhood feather logo spraypainted on a brick wall

Image Credits: TechCrunch

The long-awaited Robinhood IPO is no longer long-awaited. After pricing at the lower end of its range, the consumer investing and trading app’s shares went down sharply, teetering between 8% to 10%.

Here’s what to know: IPO expert and fellow Equity co-host Alex Wilhelm gave us two reasons as to why Robinhood’s stock went down. After all, we’re used to pops in the consumer-facing tech company world.

Robinhood made a big chunk of its IPO available to its own users. Or, in practice, Robinhood curtailed early retail demand by offering its investors and traders shares at the same price and level of access that big investors were given. It’s a neat idea. But by doing so, Robinhood may have lowered unserved retail interest in its shares, perhaps reshaping its early supply/demand curve.

Or maybe the company’s warnings that its trading volumes could decline in Q2 2021 scared off some bulls.

You get to be a CEO, you get to be a CEO!

Burst balloons and party streamers on wooden floor
Burst balloons and party streamers on wooden floor

Image Credits: Richard Drury (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Now that free beer is no longer a company perk, the next best one may have emerged: Let anyone in your company become CEO for a day. Vincit CEO Ville Houttu implemented this program at his company in 2018 and said that the initiative has paid off “tenfold.”

Here’s how it works, per the company:

The program gives our employee the reins for 24 hours with an unlimited budget. The only requirement? The CEO must make one lasting decision that will help improve the working experience of Vincit employees. Whatever the CEO of the Day decides, the company sticks with. They can purchase something for the company, change a policy, update a tool we use … Really, anything that they come up with can be done.

You can see the resulting policies in our story, but in my humble opinion, the end result is definitely better than free beer.

Around TC

  • The TechCrunch Disrupt Agenda just went live. It’s a must-read line up and a must-attend event. Some standouts:

    • Pot, Pottery and Beyond with Seth Rogen (Houseplant), Haneen Davies (Houseplant) and Michael Mohr (Houseplant)

    • Breaking the Bank with Brian Armstrong (Coinbase)

    • Speaking SPAC with Chamath Palihapitiya (Social Capital)

    • Dogmatic Design with Melanie Perkins (Canva)

  • Shout out to Amanda Silberling, a recent addition to the TechCrunch team who has been absolutely crushing her consumer tech beat. Follow her on Twitter if you don’t already!

Across the week

Seen on TechCrunch

For more public market news, subscribe to The Exchange by Alex Wilhelm and Anna Heim.

Seen on Extra Crunch

Talk soon,

N

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The pandemic effect is slowing

    You may have been surprised to see Amazon’s stock fall off a cliff Friday. When Amazon missed revenue expectations and projected Q3 2021 growth of “between 10% and 16% compared with third quarter 2020,” investors let go of its stock.

  • 12 Best Bear Market Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best bear market stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Bear Market Stocks to Buy Now. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States on July 28 asked Americans who […]

  • DOJ: Hackers behind SolarWinds attacks targeted federal prosecutors

    The Justice Department says hackers behind the SolarWinds attacks targeted federal prosecutors, with 27 offices reporting at least one breach.

  • Rivian may build its first international EV factory in the UK

    Rivian is reportedly in talks to build an EV factory in the UK, helping it take on rivals like Tesla.

  • Apple pulls anti-vax social app over misinformation

    Apple has pulled Unjeced's anti-vax dating and social app over misinformation, and Google might not be far behind.

  • 4 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Crush Inflation

    If you've noticed that the price you're paying for goods and services is on the rise, you're not alone. Although some degree of inflation is expected in a growing economy, inflation data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for June 2021 is nothing short of worrisome. Based on the year-over-year change in the Consumer Price Index for all Urban Consumers (CPI-U), the price for a large, predetermined basket of goods and services is up 5.4%, year over year.

  • International Business Machines' (NYSE:IBM) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$1.64

    International Business Machines Corporation ( NYSE:IBM ) will increase its dividend on the 10th of September to...

  • A Stock Market Crash Is on the Way: 3 Stocks to Buy When It Happens

    Think about this for a moment: In each of the previous eight bear markets (i.e., not counting the coronavirus crash of 2020), there was at least one double-digit percentage decline in the S&P 500 within the first three years of bouncing back from the bottom. In five of those eight bounce-back rallies, we witnessed two double-digit percentage dips. In other words, the stock market never rebounds as smoothly as things have been over the past 16 months.

  • 10 Best Electric Utility Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best electric utility stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Electric Utility Stocks to Buy Now. The economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic created problems for many industries from the sharp decline in demand […]

  • 3 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The Biden administration is working on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that would improve the country's roads, bridges, water systems, and broadband networks, among other things. Its passage would provide a huge boost to infrastructure stocks as it would drive investment in the sector. While passing an infrastructure bill would boost spending, several companies are on track to grow at a healthy rate over the next few years, even if the deal falls apart again.

  • Now's a great time to plan for a sell-off

    The stock market is near all-time highs, which makes for a great time to plan for a big sell-off, even if you don’t expect one to come.Why it matters: A sell-off that sends the stock market down 10% from current levels would be very average by historical standards.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Regardless of whether you expect the market to go lower, most would agree that it’s better to formulate an investment strategy during times of calm than times o

  • The $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill Could Lift These Stocks

    A Senate vote to start debate on a $1.2 trillion package has set the infrastructure-train in motion. Potential winners include Jacobs Engineering, Hubbell, and Union Pacific.

  • Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

    Many people dream of being millionaires by the time they retire, and investing is a good way to make that happen. Now when it comes to building an investment portfolio for your senior years, you have choices. You could load up on individual stocks, or you could buy exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which let you own a bucket of stocks with a single investment.

  • A Giant Fund Scooped Up AMC Stock, Bought More Tilray and Carnival

    New Jersey’s embattled pension initiated a position in AMC Entertainment, increased investments in marijuana stock Tilray and cruise giant Carnival, and slashed its stake in Alibaba.

  • Adding $500 to These 3 Stocks Would Be a Brilliant Move

    Danny Vena (Fiverr International): One thing that has become clear in recent years is that a side hustle -- or a way to make a little money on the side -- is becoming the rule rather than the exception. Having the skills and desire alone, however, isn't enough to start the dough rolling in, as freelancers also need to find the businesses that require their services.

  • Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Investors who have $3,000 left over after covering their expenses, debts, and savings obligations may think they have little money for investing. With that amount, investors could comfortably buy shares of tech such as eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY), Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) and earn outsized returns over time.

  • Bitcoin's terminal value is really $700,000: crypto investor

    One early bitcoin investor has crunched the numbers on the crypto, and thinks it's looking mighty undervalued at the moment.

  • Forget Amazon, These 2 Nasdaq Highfliers Are Skyrocketing Friday

    The stock market gave back some of its recent gains on Friday, as high-profile earnings reports weighed on parts of the market. In particular, declines for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were worse than most other stock indexes, with the Nasdaq down more than 0.6% as of 12:30 p.m. EDT. Many investors were displeased with a downbeat outlook from e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), whose shares fell precipitously.

  • Beijing Has Raised the Risk of Investing in China. Don’t Flee. Look Further Afield.

    Investors will need to be in the world’s second-largest economy. Now might be the time to move on from the big, global stocks and to smaller, more local, or less politically sensitive names.

  • Pinterest Stock: Buy the Dip or Stay Away?

    Pinterest stock is getting crushed on earnings, as user growth disappoints Wall Street. Here's how to trade the stock now.