UniCredit, Italy Say Talks Over Monte Paschi End Without Deal

Luca Casiraghi and Sonia Sirletti
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Talks between UniCredit SpA and Italy’s Treasury over the purchase of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA ended without a deal, according to a joint statement published on Sunday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“Despite the effort from both sides, UniCredit and the Ministry of Economy and Finance announce that the negotiations pertaining to the potential acquisition of a defined perimeter of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena will no longer continue,” the statement said.

Bloomberg News reported earlier on Sunday that talks broke down because the two parties couldn’t find an agreement over the size of a capital injection and the businesses that UniCredit would take on as part of the deal, people with knowledge of the matter said. The Milan-based lender and the Treasury had been originally aiming to announce the outline of a deal by Thursday.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UniCredit, Italy End Months of Monte Paschi Talks Without a Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.One of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe Italian government and UniCredit SpA ended months of talks over the sale of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA, dealing a blow to Prime Minister Mario D

  • Week in Review: Bitcoin's New All-Time High, Bitcoin Futures ETFs, Walmart Hosting Bitcoin ATMs

    "All About Bitcoin's" Week in Review panel dives into the week's hot topics: bitcoin's price reaching a new all-time high, the first U.S. bitcoin futures ETFs launching on the New York Stock Exchange, Walmart offering bitcoin buying, and Jonas Schinelli stepping down as core maintainer and contributor of bitcoin.

  • First Bitcoin ETF Is Already in Danger of Breaching a Limit on Futures Contracts

    (Bloomberg) -- Just days after launch, the first U.S. Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund risks becoming too popular for its own good. Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.The Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutThe Proshares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (t

  • UniCredit, Italy govt end talks over potential sale of Monte dei Paschi

    LONDON/MILAN (Reuters) -Italy's economy minister and UniCredit said on Sunday they had called off negotiations over the potential sale of ailing lender Monte dei Paschi (MPS) to UniCredit. The announcement comes after Reuters first reported on Saturday that UniCredit and the treasury were preparing to stop talks over the sale of MPS, after efforts to reach an agreement over a costly recapitalisation plan had failed. "Despite the effort from both sides, UniCredit and the Ministry of Economy and Finance announce that the negotiations pertaining to the potential acquisition of a defined perimeter of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena will no longer continue," they said in a joint statement.

  • Bitcoin ETF demand so strong we could bring '2 or 3' new ones to market: Valkyrie CEO

    Digital asset manager Valkyrie launched its Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) on the Nasdaq, as buying fervor for Bitcoin and related financial products cools.

  • Bristol-Myers Makes Takeover Approach to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

    (Bloomberg) -- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. has expressed interest in acquiring smaller rival biopharmaceutical firm Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.One of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing D

  • At least 2 hedge funds dumped their SPAC stakes after a merger with Trump's new media company was announced, reports say

    Investors in Digital World Acquisition Corp. reportedly sold their shares after finding out the SPAC was merging with Trump Media & Technology Group.

  • Meet the Mexican Dealmaker in Shanghai Behind Trump’s SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- A Mexican dealmaker in China was one of the key architects behind former President Donald Trump’s deal with a special purpose acquisition company. Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.One of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaShanghai-b

  • IAA To Acquire SYNETIQ For £225M

    IAA Inc (NYSE: IAA) agreed to acquire the stock of SYNETIQ Ltd., an integrated salvage and vehicle dismantling company in the U.K., for £225 million. IAA will pay £186 million at closing, with the remaining £39 million contingents upon receipt of the merger control approval from the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority. IAA, Inc. will make this acquisition through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary IAA International Holdings Limited. SYNETIQ has 14 locations and approximately 500 employees t

  • Redbox Closes Merger With SPAC Seaport Global, Confirms IPO For Monday

    Redbox, the 19-year-old entertainment mainstay known for its network of disc-dispensing kiosks, will become a public company on Monday. The company confirmed the date of its long-planned initial public offering after closing its merger with special-purpose acquisition company Seaport Global. The SPAC deal, announced last May, values the combined company at $693 million. The network […]