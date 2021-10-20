UniCredit joins net-zero banking alliance to cut carbon emissions

FILE PHOTO: A UniCredit logo is seen in downtown Rome
·1 min read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's UniCredit said on Wednesday it had joined the Net-zero Banking alliance (NZBA), a group of banks committed to aligning lending and investment portfolios with net-zero emissions by 2050, in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.

The NZBA counts 76 members from 35 countries, with a total of $54 trillion in total assets under management, representing more than a third of global banking assets.

The bank said it would give further details on its environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, part of its new business plan, at an upcoming investor day.

"This is an important moment in our journey to a more sustainable future and is a necessary action to focus attention and ultimately make significant progress in this area," UniCredit Chief Executive Andrea Orcel said in a statement.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: EQT seeks 4 billion euros for Polman-advised impact-driven fund

    Swedish private equity firm EQT is looking to raise 4 billion euros ($4.64 billion) for a fund aiming to create a positive environmental and social impact at its portfolio companies via longer-term investments. The fund, EQT Future, will invest in "mature companies with market-shaping impact potential" through safeguarding the planet's resources and climate, increasing mental and physical health, and creating equality of opportunity, it said. Up to 20% of the carried interest - a measure of the fund's profits - will be tied to the portfolio hitting impact-related targets including reducing greenhouse gas emissions and increasing gender diversity on the companies' boards, EQT said.

  • AutoStore, Norway's biggest IPO in two decades, valued at $12.4 billion

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norwegian robotics firm AutoStore said on Wednesday it had priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 31 Norwegian crowns per share, the top of its target range, valuing the company at 103.5 billion crowns ($12.4 billion). SoftBank-backed AutoStore will be Norway's most valuable new listing for two decades when it goes public on Euronext's Oslo Stock Exchange later on Wednesday. The company raised 2.7 billion crowns in cash from the issue of new shares, while existing owners such as Thomas H. Lee Partners, EQT and others sold stock worth 15.3 billion crowns.

  • AI can see through you: CEOs' language under machine microscope

    Executives, beware! CEOs and other managers are increasingly under the microscope as some investors use artificial intelligence to learn and analyse their language patterns and tone, opening up a new frontier of opportunities to slip up. In late 2020, according to language pattern software specialist Evan Schnidman, some executives in the IT industry were playing down the possibility of semiconductor chip shortages while discussing supply-chain disruptions.

  • Foxconn sets sights on making EVs in Europe, India, Latin America

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan tech giant Foxconn is looking at making electric vehicles (EVs) in Europe, India and Latin America, including "indirectly" cooperating with German automakers, Chairman Liu Young-way said on Wednesday. Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, aims to become a major player in the global EV market and has clinched deals with U.S. startup Fisker Inc and Thailand's energy group PTT PCL.

  • ASML edges past analyst estimate for Q3 profit amid chip shortage

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer chip makers, posted slightly better-than-expected quarterly net income of 1.74 billion euros ($2 billion) on Wednesday, amid strong demand for its products and a global semiconductor shortage. Analysts had forecast a net income of 1.6 billion euros for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, according to Refinitiv data. In the third quarter of 2020, ASML had reported a net income of 1.1 billion euros on revenue of 3.96 billion euros.

  • Lehman Brothers May Still Cash In on Its Own Big Short From 2009

    (Bloomberg) -- Derivatives Lehman Brothers purchased to guard against defaults on the subprime-mortgage bonds that fueled the 2008 crisis could deliver a big pay-out more than 10 years after the bank’s collapse. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan

  • This Non-Traded REIT Pays an 8.4% Dividend Yield

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a popular option for income-seeking investors, especially in today’s low-interest-rate environment. However, most REITs are still vulnerable to the same market volatility as other publicly traded companies. One option that’s overlooked by many retail investors: non-traded REITs. These REITs aren’t traded on any major stock exchanges and can’t be bought or sold through your brokerage app. Non-Traded REITs Explained: A non-traded REIT is basically the same

  • Learn more about life’s financial journey with Bankrate

    It’s always a good time to level up your financial knowledge, and with Bankrate, you can learn about investing, crypto, mortgages and more. What is a long-term capital gains tax? Which broker should you use as a new investor? Bankrate has articles and advice to help you answer those tough financial questions, so you’re always able to make the most informed decisions with your money. Learn more about life's financial journey: Mortgages Personal Loans Credit Cards Investing Car Insurance This video is brought to you by Bankrate and created by In The Know’s commerce team. If you decide to purchase products through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

  • Why New York venture banks are finding traction in Durham

    Quietly, New York commercial banks are building up their bases in Durham – thanks to local talent. Over the past two years, two New York banks have made their Bull City debuts: Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), which made a major market share splash in the latest Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. report; and Grasshopper Bank, a 4-year-old bank with a new staffed branch on Meridian Parkway. Both banks involve bankers formerly of Durham’s venture capital-focused Square 1 Bank, an institution that is now part of Pacific Western Bank (Nasdaq: PACW) of California.