UniCredit ordered to tell clients about breach of mobile bank accounts

FILE PHOTO - Unicredit bank logo is seen on a banner downtown Milan, Italy, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's privacy watchdog on Dec. 13 asked the country's biggest bank UniCredit to inform clients of an attempted data breach of 731,519 mobile banking accounts dating back to Oct. 21, a document on the authority's website showed.

In a statement issued on Friday, the bank said it had promptly blocked the attempt and had asked some clients to change their password as a precaution.

"The incident has been closed and resolved both with clients and competent authorities," the bank said.

(Reporting by Paola Arosio and Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Steve Scherer)