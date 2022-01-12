UniCredit Russia Deal Would Face Skepticism, Jefferies Says

Jeff Black

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Any deal to expand UniCredit SpA’s presence in Russia through a takeover of Otkritie Bank FC would be greeted with caution and skepticism by investors due to the complicated political situation and the size of the potential transaction, analysts at Jefferies International Ltd said.

The Milan-based bank is exploring the possibility of acquiring the rescued Otkritie, one of the top 10 lenders in Russia, and will start due diligence as soon as this week, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday. The Moscow-based bank was nationalized in 2017 as part of the country’s biggest-ever bailout.

Read More: UniCredit Is Said to Show Interest in Russian Bank Otkritie

“With loans of 24 billion euros ($27 billion), Otkritie appears to be around three times the size of UniCredit’s existing Russian business and would be equivalent to about 5% of group assets,” Benjie Creelan-Sandford and Marco Nicolai wrote in a note to clients.

UniCredit already has a substantial business in central and eastern Europe, and has more than 4,000 employees in Russia. The lender generated 384 million euros of revenue in the country in the first 9 months of last year.

UniCredit Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel has pledged to consider mergers and acquisitions provided they add shareholder value.

“Given UniCredit’s existing presence in Russia, Otkritie could fit that bill but it would likely be questioned by investors given scale of the business and current geopolitical climate,” the analysts wrote.

UniCredit’s interest in expanding in Russia runs counter to a trend in recent years in which foreign lenders such as Deutsche Bank AG scaled back their local presence as Western sanctions and compliance risks weighed on their business.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NATO, Russia in high-level talks as Ukraine tensions simmer

    Senior NATO and Russian officials are meeting Wednesday to try to bridge seemingly irreconcilable differences over the future of Ukraine, amid deep skepticism that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s security proposals for easing tensions are genuine. The meeting comes during a week of high-stakes diplomacy and a U.S.-led effort to prevent preparations for what Washington believes could be a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Moscow denies it is planning an attack.

  • Big Changes, Big Questions: Handicapping Market Risk in 2022

    The CIO of GenTrust weighs in on how factors like Covid, inflation, China, the Fed, and tech valuations will move the economy.

  • Bears U-Turn on Emerging Currencies as Fed Hikes Draw Near

    (Bloomberg) -- Currency watchers are reining in bearish emerging-market calls, betting that the asset class is now in a better position to withstand Federal Reserve rate hikes when they come.Most Read from BloombergEU Warns Repeat Boosters Could Weaken Immune SystemEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China EvergrandeDjokovic Admits Doing Photo Shoot With Covid, Paperwo

  • Getir to Seek $12 Billion Valuation in New Investment Round

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish grocery delivery app Getir is looking to raise capital at a valuation of $12 billion in a funding round started by its existing investors, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China EvergrandeStocks Halt Five-

  • Mortgage Dos and Don’ts

    Looking for a new mortgage? Here are a few tips to help you navigate your credit history and finances in the right direction.

  • App Store Developers Made About $60 Billion in 2021, Apple Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. said that developers have generated more than $260 billion in revenue since the App Store launched in 2008, up about $60 billion from the figure it reported a year ago. Most Read from BloombergRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China EvergrandeStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Pow

  • Russia holds tank drills near Ukraine, sounds downbeat on talks

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia staged live-fire exercises with troops and tanks near the Ukrainian border on Tuesday while sounding a downbeat note over the prospects for talks with the United States that Washington hopes will remove the possible threat of an invasion of Ukraine. A day after the U.S. side urged Russia at talks in Geneva to pull back an estimated 100,000 troops from near the border, the defence ministry said about 3,000 servicemen had started combat training including mock battles in four regions of southwestern Russia. The drills suggested that the Kremlin has no intention of easing the military pressure that has brought the United States to the negotiating table, where Moscow has presented demands for sweeping security guarantees from the West.

  • Kazakhstan uprising quashed, Russian troops set to head home

    The relatively new leader of the former Soviet Republic appears to have cemented his rule, quickly putting down a challenge from its people, with help from Moscow.

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin, Altcoins Climb Following Fed Reserve Chief's Inflation Reassurances

    The head of the U.S. Central Bank, Jerome Powell, told the Senate Banking Committee that the Fed would continue its tactics to combat rising inflation.

  • Can the 'Silver Fox' outwit Vladimir Putin?

    Wendy Sherman, a former social worker-turned-top US diplomat, is helping lead US-Russia talks.

  • Here are 4 of Jim Cramer's top stock picks for 2022 — if you're a risk-averse investor but still want solid growth, these might be for you

    Cramer is bullish on 2022. Here are his top picks for the new year.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.1% — nail them down in case inflation soars even higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • Rivian Screwed Up. Here's How It Can Do Better.

    As I write this, it's only Tuesday morning -- but electric-vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) is already having a tough week. Rivian investors woke up Tuesday to two unhappy (and maybe related) bits of news. First, did you know that the company's chief operating officer, Rod Copes, left in December?

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

    Despite the lofty market, I recently bought more shares of this food maker. It is, literally, the only stock that I've been willing to buy.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up Right Now

    There are thousands of publicly traded companies out there, and they all send out a range of signals that investors must learn to interpret. Parsing these signals is essential for investing success, and having a clear strategy, based on reliable market indicators, often makes the difference between gaining or losing in the market. One of the clearest signals that retail investors can follow is the buying patterns of corporate insiders. These are the company officers who hold high positions – CEO

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • J.P. Morgan’s 2 Stock Picks With Over 80% Upside Potential

    Less than two weeks into the new year, the key question is coming clear: should we buy the dip? The markets are swooning a bit, so far in January. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are registering losses in 2022’s cumulative trading sessions – 2% on the S&P, and 4.5% on the NASDAQ. A combination of headwinds and tailwinds are pushing on equities. The former include the Omicron wave of COVID-19, as well as ongoing disruptions in the supply chains and labor markets. On the positive side, Omicron is

  • Stimulus Update: $5,000 in Stimulus Money Can Soon Be Claimed by These Americans

    Under the current law, many Americans will unfortunately not receive any coronavirus stimulus money in 2022. Lawmakers have shown no recent interest in providing a fourth stimulus check. The group of people who can claim $5,000 in stimulus money in 2022 includes individuals who added a new child to their family in 2021.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many technology stocks have been hammered at the beginning of 2022, but the business is performing stronger than ever. Cryptocurrencies have also had a rough past few months, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) falling more than 35% from its all-time high. If an investor is deciding between high-quality stocks and cryptocurrency to buy on the dip, they might want to consider these three stocks over any cryptocurrency.