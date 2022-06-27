Unidentified body discovered behind gas station in Clover, sheriff’s office says

A death investigation is underway after an unidentified body was discovered in the woods behind a gas station in the Clover-Lake Wylie area, the York County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

Investigators were called to the BP on Charlotte Highway.

No further information has been released.

The Sheriff’s Office said the death investigation in not connected to a search for Johnathan Michael Shorts. Deputies were looking for Shorts along Kings Drive.

UPDATE: Our K-9 unit is still searching for the suspect on Kings Dr. His name is Johnathan Michael Shorts.

He’s a white male, small build, 5’5”, 130 lbs., brown hair, last seen wearing dark colored shorts, unknown color shirt. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/Byp0j2YOBq — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) June 27, 2022

No further information has been released in the search.

Return to this story for updates.