Unidentified body found in Cantonment; ECSO awaiting cause of death from medical examiner

Escambia County Sheriff's deputies responded to Cantonment Friday morning after nearby workers discovered a body.

ECSO spokeswoman Morgan Lewis told the News Journal deputies responded and located the body around 9:30 a.m. near a wooded area off Kingsfield and Riddle roads.

"It's still an investigation, but there doesn't appear to be foul play," Lewis said.

The Sheriff's Office is waiting for the medical examiner to determine the cause and manner of death, according to Lewis.

Authorities have not released the identity of the person found.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Body found in Cantonment near Kingsfield and Riddle roads