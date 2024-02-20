Unidentified body found in Colorado River near Mansfield Dam

A body was recovered from the Colorado River near the Jessica Hollis Park on Monday night, according to an Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services social media post.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene after a water rescue, the agency said.

Authorities received a 911 call shortly before midnight Monday with reports of an unconscious person floating in the water downstream from the Mansfield Dam, in the 14111-14125 block of Low Water Crossing Road.

The social media post did not indicate the person's age or gender.

Attempts to reach the Austin Police Department and EMS for more information were not immediately successful.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Body found in Colorado River near Mansfield Dam and Lake Travis