Unidentified body found in search for missing Memphis jogger

Amid the search for a missing jogger in Memphis, Tenn., local police announced Monday that officers had found an unidentified body.

The discovery hasn’t been connected to the recent disappearance of 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher, but comes as the Memphis Police Department (MPD) continues its ongoing search.

“At 5:07 pm, officers in the 1600 block of Victor located a deceased party. The identity of this person and the cause of death is unconfirmed at this time. The investigation is ongoing,” MPD shared on Twitter.

Fletcher was last seen jogging the University of Memphis campus when an unknown individual approached her and forced her into an SUV, according to authorities.

The MPD on Sunday announced that 38-year-old Cleotha Abston had been charged in connection with Fletcher’s kidnapping and disappearance.

At the time of Abston’s arrest, Fletcher had not been found, and MPD has not released new information on her case since.

